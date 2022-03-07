Meet the 'Our House' cast: who's who guide to the new thriller

Our House is a new four-part drama coming to ITV. Based on the book of the same name by Louise Candlish, this tense new thriler sees a woman called Fi arriving home to find no trace of her husband, Bram. What's worse, she finds that strangers have moved in to her house whilst she's been gone!

From there, Fi begins to unpick her life together with her estranged husband and starts uncovering what secrets he's been hiding from her. So, who's taking on this tense story now that it's coming to our TV screens?

Here's which actors you can expect to see in the Our House cast.

Meet the 'Our House' cast

Tuppence Middleton as Fi Lawson

(Image credit: ITV)

Tuppence Middleton leads the cast as Fi Lawson. Her life is completely turned upside when she discovers the new family living in the home that she and her husband Bram had no intention of selling. She also gets involved with an alluring new love interest called Toby on the side.

Tuppence Middleton is an English actress who has appeared in a variety of films and television roles, including Tanya Green in Friday Night Dinner, Helen in The Imitation Game, Helene Bezukhova in the 2016 adaptation of War & Peace, and Lucy Smith in Downton Abbey.

Martin Compston as Bram Lawson

(Image credit: ITV)

Martin Compston plays Bram, Fi's estranged husband who pulls the bizarre disappearing act.

Talking to us about his character, Martin Compston said: "Bram’s full of contradictions, which is fun to play. He is a bit wild but hopefully a lovable rogue. He's a good dad and sees himself as a family man. But he’s somebody who, throughout his life, has sought out danger and that can lead him into a sticky situation."

Martin Compston is best known for playing Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, but he's appeared in plenty of tense dramas over the years, including Traces, Vigil, In Plain Sight, The Nest, and he's due to appear in The Rig on Prime Video later this year.

Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby

(Image credit: ITV)

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Toby, Fi's new partner. Talking about his role, Rupert said: "I’m delighted to be stepping into the shoes of the elusive character of Toby in this nail-biting thriller; highlighting how a few innocent wrong turns can spiral into an eventuality no one anticipated.

"It’s all the more rewarding to be working alongside the brilliantly talented Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston. This is a TV thriller that will subvert all expectations."

You might recognize Rupert Penry-Jones from Whitechapel, The Drowning, Lucky Man, Black Sails, Silk, and The Strain.

Buket Komur as Wendy

(Image credit: ITV)

Fi isn't alone in starting a new relationship, as Bram starts seeing Wendy (played by Buket Komur) on the side, too.

Buket Komur is a newer actress compared to Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton. She appeared in the Keeley Hawes-led drama, Honour, and is due to appear alongside Tuppence Middleton and Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Max Harwood in Magpie.

Our House starts on Monday, March 7 at 9 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.