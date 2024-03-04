Meet the Shōgun cast: who's who in the epic period drama

Shōgun quickly caused quite a stir when it premiered on February 27. Set in 1600s Japan, the series focuses on a period of strife in the country, as rival leaders attempt to position themselves for an impending battle and the European world is learning of and attempting to insert its influence over the island nation. The series' massive scale and political intrigue definitely part of the fun to watch, but credit must also go to the Shōgun cast, who have quickly made an impression on viewers.

There are no major stars in Shōgun (though the series is led by a character actor that many may be familiar with) and a lot of characters to keep track of. We're here to help you out on both fronts, detailing below the key characters in the series and giving you some info on the actors who play them.

So let's meet the Shōgun cast.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Yoshii Toranaga is one of the central characters in Shōgun. He is the powerful leader of the Kanto region and hails from a feared lineage. However, as the series starts, he is outnumbered by his enemies and held hostage in Osaka castle, hoping to weaken his position. But Toranaga is a brilliant strategist, perfectly playing then long game.

Hiroyuki Sanada has popped up in a number of major Hollywood productions over the years, including The Last Samurai, Lost, The Wolverine, Westworld, Mortal Kombat, 47 Ronin, Avengers: Endgame, Army of the Dead and, in 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Bullet Train. He is also an accomplished stage and screen actor in his home country of Japan, including won Japan's equivalent of an Oscar for his performance in The Twilight Samurai.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Cosmo Jarvis in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

John Blackthorne is the pilot ("Anjin" in Japanese) of a European ship that washes ashore on Japan in Toranaga's territory, ultimately making him Toranaga's captive. However, Blackthorne has his own mission in Japan and hopes to gain some influence with Toranaga to help achieve this.

Cosmo Jarvis' star has been rising in recent years, but Shōgun represents his biggest and most prominent role to date. Among his past credits are movies Lady Macbeth, Persuasion, It Is in Us All, Calm with Horses and The Evening Hour, as well as roles in TV series like Raised by Wolves and Peaky Blinders season 6.

Anna Sawai as Mariko

Anna Sawai in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Mariko is a Christian convert, deeply faithful to her new religion but also trusted by her lord Toranaga, despite them not being of the same faith. Though she is married to Buntaro, Mariko becomes an ally for Blackthorne as his translator.

This is Sawai's third big TV show in the last few years, having also starred in Apple TV Plus original series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Pachinko. She has also starred in F9, one of the Fast and Furious franchise entries.

Tadanobu Asano as Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

A lord in Toranaga's Kanto region, while he serves Toranaga, he also is making moves to put himself in a better position, even if that means changing loyalty.

US audiences will best know Tadanobu Asano from his time in the MCU playing Hogun, who appeared in the first three Thor movies. He also had a role in Martin Scorsese's Silence, as well as movies Midway, The Outsider, 47 Ronin and Battleship. He also has a number of Japanese credits to his name, like Last Life in the Universe, Zatoichi and Ichi the Killer.

Hiroto Kanai as Omi

Hiroto Kanai in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Yabushige's nephew, Omi is also ambitious. As the young lord of Ajiro, he is smart and brimming with potential that garners the attention of those in powerful positions.

Shōgun is the first US role for Hiroto Kanai, though he has a number of credits from Japan to his name, including Kirakira Megame, Randen, Umibe no eigakan-cinema no tamatebako and Sono onna Jilba.

Takehiro Hira as Ishido

Takehiro Hira in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Having risen from a peasant to a powerful Busho and member of the Council of Regents, Ishido will stop at nothing to protect this new position. This includes being one of the chief rivals of Toranaga, hoping to neutralize him.

Takehiro Hira's most acclaimed work was in Giri/Haji, which he received a BAFTA nomination for, though he has also starred in Snake Eyes, Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, Ace Attorney, Aku No Kyoten and The Floating Castle. He also stars in the upcoming series The Swarm.

Moeka Hoshi as Fuji

Moeka Hoshi in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

The granddaughter of Hiromatsu, Toranaga's closest friend and advisor, she opens the series in a tragic position, as her husband and son are killed for embarrassing Toranaga. But she maintains her sense of self as a highborn lady.

Moeka Hoshi is a rising star in Japan, making her international debut with Shōgun. Among her credits in Japan are Million Yen Women, 100 Mankai ieba yokatta, Towako Omameda and her Three Ex-Husbands and On the Streets.

Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro

Shinnosuke Abe in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Buntaro is a strong and fiercely loyal samurai for Toranaga. However, his lone weakness is his jealous possession of Mariko, his wife.

Since appearing in his debut, Lover's Kiss, Shinnosuke Abe has also appeared in titles like Senya Ichiya, Winny, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, Kingdom and Day and Night.

Tokuma Nishioka as Hiromatsu

Tokuma Nishioka in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Toranaga's close friend and head general, Hiromatsu has seen it all through the years and serves as Toranaga's conscience at times.

Having acted on stage and screen for more than 50 years, Tokuma Nishioka's credits include Tokyo Love Story, Sanhjuro and Sekighara.

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yasunari Takeshima in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

A fisherman and pious Christian in Omi's village Ajiro, he is devoted to Toranaga, serving as a spy for his lord when needed.

Among Yasunari Takeshima's past credits are roles in Silence and The Last Recipe: Memory of Giraffe's Tongue.

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yuki Kura in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Toranaga's son, Yoshii Nagakdo is bold and brash, with a blinding adoration for his father and a strong desire to prove himself. He can get himself in trouble though as he has a tendency to act before he thinks.

A model turned actor, Yuki Kura debuted in the Japanese TV series Kasoken no Otoko, and has since gone on to star in Spaghetti Code Love, By the Window, Followers, Ochoyan and Suicide Forest Village.

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba

Fumi Mikado in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Lady Ochiba is the mother of the heir to Japan, Yaechiyo. She is cold, calculating and keeps her true intentions to herself as she prioritizes protecting her son over everything else.

Credits for Fumo Nikaido include Yell, River's Edge, Toad's Oil and Himizu, the latter of which she won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Tommy Bastow in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

A Portuguese priest, Father Martin is thoughtful and sensitive, as well as being a skilled translator. Even as the Portuguese in Japan attempt to maintain their control over trade with the country, Father Martin is a uniquely empathetic presence.

Viewers would have previously seen Tommy Bastow in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, The Crossing, The Window and Never Back Down: Revolt.

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yuka Kouri in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

A courtesan in Izu, Kiku is renowned, with only a few select men able to afford her. She has a special relationship with Omi, but is perceptive and ambitious in her own right.

Past credits for Uka Kouri include Tokyo Vice and Invasion.

Yoriko Doguchi as Kiri

Yoriko Doguchi in Shogun (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Kiri is the consort wife to Toranaga, a steadfast partner, affectionate yet vigilant and fiercely protective of her family.

A storied career in Japan's film industry, Yoriko Doguchi has appeared in the likes of The Excitement of the Do-Re-Mi-Fa Girl, Tampopo, Cure, Mikadoroid, The Room and Silence.

Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

Ako in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

One of the consorts to the late Taiko, Lady Iyo became a Buddhist nun after his death, now known as Daiyoin. She is an ally to Toranaga, but she harbors dark secrets.

Ako is a veteran of stage and screen, with some of her work in the latter including Snow Falling on Cedars, Prisoners of Time, I Origins, Too Tired to Die, Shadowplay, Daitoryo no Christmas Tree, No Reservations, Twelve, 30 Rock and Mercy.

Shōgun airs new episodes every Tuesday on FX and Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.