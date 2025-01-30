Movies to stream in February: our expert's 12 must-watch movies new to streaming services

Looking for some new movies to stream in February? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Max, Peacock and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 12 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time or returning to a streamer's library after being offline entirely or only available to rent via digital on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 12 movies to stream in February.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Renée Zellweger and Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Image credit: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)

Movie fans have loved watching the adventures in love of Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones over the years, so there’s definitely a good level of excitement for Zellweger to reprise her role with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy; and in time for Valentine’s Day. Now a widow and single mom, Bridget goes about reigniting her love life, which gets a fresh spin when she is pursued by a much younger man (Leo Woodall) and her children’s science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Franchise staples Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Celia Imrie, Shirley Henderson and James Callis are all back with Zellweger for this latest Bridget Jones sequel.

Premieres on Peacock Thursday, February 13, in US; releasing exclusively in UK cinemas on February 13

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Max)

Zhang Ziyi and Michelle Yeoh in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Audience acceptance of international cinema, particularly movies not in English, has seen a big surge in recent years. But even prior to Parasite winning Best Picture, there would be those occasional international breakouts, perhaps none as big as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Ang Lee’s beautiful martial arts epic made $128.5 million in the US and won four Oscars. If you haven’t seen it, or if you haven’t seen it in a while, it’s back on streaming for your convenience in February.

Premieres on Max Saturday, February 1, in US; streaming on BFI Player in the UK

The Grand Budapest Hotel (Hulu)

Ralph Fiennes and Tony Revolori in The Grand Budapest Hotel (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Wes Anderson is one of the most idiosyncratic filmmakers working today; you know instantly when you’re watching one of his movies. While he has made a number of great movies throughout his career, for my money his best is still The Grand Budapest Hotel. Ralph Fiennes is brilliant as the eloquent concierge at the center of the story (it should have won him his elusive Oscar in my opinion), but so is the rest of the massive ensemble, while Anderson’s meticulous designs have never been better. To cap it all off, the movie is both hilarious and poignant for times gone by and standing up to oppression. It’s one of the best movies of 21st century.

Premieres on Hulu Saturday, February 1, in US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

In the Summers (Hulu)

Dreya Castillo, Residente and Luciana Elisa Quinonez in In the Summers (Image credit: Music Box Films)

If you like finding hidden gems on streaming, In the Summers is the movie for you in February. The story follows siblings Violeta and Eva, who every summer go to spend time with their loving but unpredictable father in New Mexico. Over the course of four summers, they experience all of their father’s flaw, limitations, passion and tenderness. Though little seen, In the Summers was an acclaimed 2024 movie, with a 92% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and earning nominations from Gotham Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards recognizing the first-time director Alessandra Lacorazza and actor/rapper Residente.

Premieres on Hulu Saturday, February 1, in US

Kingsman: The Secret Service (Peacock)

Targon Egerton in Kingsman: The Secret Service (Image credit: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX/Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

Believe it or not, Kingsman: The Secret Service is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. The action comedy is both a send up and loving nod to classic spy movies (most notably the James Bond movies), but it also is just a whole lot of fun. The movie was the breakout role for Taron Egerton, while the supporting cast of Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Sofia Boutella and Samuel L. Jackson are all on their games. It may be 10 years old, but Kingsman is just as much fun now as it was when it first came out.

Premieres on Peacock Saturday, February 1, in US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

Malcolm X (Max)

Denzel Washington in Malcolm X (Image credit: Warner Bros./Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

February is of course Black History Month in the US, so what better time to watch one of the best movies from the brilliant Spike Lee and one of the greatest actors ever, Denzel Washington, about the life of iconic Civil Rights leader Malcolm X. Malcolm X is Lee’s magnum opus, with a runtime to match, but one that it more than earns thanks in large part to Washington, who commands the screen as he gives one of his more memorable performances.

Premieres on Max Saturday, February 1, in US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK

The Nice Guys (Netflix)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The buddy cop movie is a classic movie genre, and one of the best examples of this in recent memory is the incredibly entertaining movie starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, The Nice Guys. The pair play private investigators in 1970s Los Angeles who are forced to team up to solve a murder and missing persons case that has ties to a larger conspiracy. There are memorable supporting turns from Angourie Rice and Margaret Qualley, but the duo of Gosling and Crowe is fantastic. Sadly it was underseen in its initial run, but I urge you to give it a try now.

Premieres on Netflix Saturday, February 1, in US;

Piece by Piece (Peacock)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Morgan Neville is one of the most acclaimed documentary directors working right now, and Pharrell Williams is one of the most influential musicians/producers of the last 25 years. They teamed up to chronicle Williams’ journey, but opted to tell the story through LEGO animation, giving Piece by Piece a fun twist to the documentary field. While it missed out on an Oscar nomination this year, Piece by Piece is “Certified Fresh” and should be a must watch for music fans everywhere.

Premieres on Peacock Friday, February 7, in US

Sly Lives! AKA The Burden of Black Genius (Hulu)

(Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

While Piece by Piece depicts a modern music figure, new documentary Sly Lives! AKA The Burden of Black Genius focuses on an iconic musician that may not be as well known to modern audiences — Sly and the Family Stone. Detailing the life and career of one of pop music’s most influential artists and hailing from Questlove, founding member of The Roots and an Oscar-winning documentarian (Summer of Soul), Sly Lives! is one of the buzziest titles that screened at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and one general audiences won’t have to wait long to see for themselves.

Premieres on Hulu Thursday, February 13, in US; premieres February 13 on Disney Plus in the UK

They Were Expendable (Max)

Robert Montgomery and John Wayne in They Were Expendable (Image credit: MGM/ Pictorial Press Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

I’m going way back with this pick, the John Ford movie They Were Expendable starring John Wayne, Robert Montgomery and Donna Reed from 1945. This World War Two movie follows the various missions of a squad of PT boats for the US Navy at the start of the war. They Were Expendable is one of the best war movies ever made in my opinion, thrilling and emotional, and showing the mastery of Ford and the ability of Wayne to play roles beyond a cowboy.

Premieres on Max Saturday, February 1, in US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

We Live in Time (Max)

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live in Time (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

If you're up for a weepy Valentine’s Day movie, then We Live in Time arrives on streaming at the perfect time. The 2024 movie stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, with the movie telling the story of their relationship, jumping to different points throughout. You can read my We Live in Time review for my complete thoughts, but in summary, Garfield and Pugh are great together and the movie has many moments that will win you over as well as make you tear up.

Premieres on Max Friday, February 7, in US; still in cinemas in UK

When Harry Met Sally… (Paramount Plus)

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re in the mood for a more upbeat romantic movie, then When Harry Met Sally… is the pick for you. One of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as the titular couple, following their relationship as friends over many years, but as they grow closer can their relationship survive if they take things to the next level? Funny and sweet, the movie has proven to be a favorite across generations. Plus, with fact we're getting a When Harry Met Sally reunion for the Super Bowl, there’s no better time to rewatch this great love story.

Premieres on Paramount Plus Saturday, February 1, in US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK