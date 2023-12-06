Nigel Farage strips off...again in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 17 recap

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates have become no stranger to seeing Nigel Farage bare all and episode 17 was no different as he stripped off once again during a karaoke session at The Jungle Arms pub!

Also, Josie Gibson and Sam Thompson became secret agents and there was more Trial tension in camp.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 17 last night...

Nella Rose says goodbye to camp

As they prepared for another public vote-off, Nigel said to Nick Pickard: “So when Ant and Dec come, our numbers will be down by 50%. We’ll have gone from 12 to 8.”

Nick said: “OK… isn’t that six?”

Nigel asked: “Sorry?”

Nick said: “Isn’t six 50%?”

Nigel said: “Sorry, I’m being silly.”

Nigel in the Bush Telegraph said: “I’ve got no apprehension about this morning’s eviction at all. For now, I’m a remainer.”

Once it was announced Nella would be leaving, Tony Bellew in the Bush Telegraph said: “I’ve loved getting to know Nella, she’s a lovely girl with a heart of gold. She’s funny, she’s got banter. She’s had her ups and downs, but ultimately Nella’s been a wonderful girl to be around.”

As they prepared to wave her off Josie said: “Jeez, I’m very, very surprised.”

Josie in the Bush Telegraph said: “The camp won’t feel the same without her. She got good energy, Nells.”

Tony shouted: “Well done, Nell!”

Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes create a movie

Marvin and Sam created their own movie, where they played characters Merf and Axwell.

Josie Gibson asked as they acted out a scene: “What are you doing? You just made up a film like that?”

Marvin explained the plot saying: “Basically, he [Sam as Merf] got suspended from work, he hit the bottle hard, his wife died in the line of duty so they do feel sorry for him. He just went to AA on a six week course. In the meantime I [Axwell] stepped up as sheriff.”

Sam added: “Merf’s never been the same. He always throws himself into danger…”

The pair then did an emotional scene where Merf died in Axwell's arms and put on American accents.

Josie was keen to join in on the fun and asked to be in the film as she explained her character.

“I’m like a real power chick who wears a suit all the time. You all want to sleep with me, but I hate you. Everyone fancies me. I love it," she said.

Josie said that her character's name was Patricia as Marvin exclaimed: "Patty!"

Josie explained in the Bush Telegraph: “I am the lieutenant of the whole station. They’ve had to bring me in to find T-bone [Tony] now because he’s killed our sheriff.”

They recruited Tony as character T-bone, who had killed someone with a T-bone.

Marvin said: “Savage!”

Sam added: “Now he’s got a penchant for killing people with different foods.”

Sam in the Bush Telegraph said: “I love it, we came up with Axwell and Merf. Two detectives, setting the world right, cleaning up the town.”

Trial tension

The campmates were asked once again to volunteer for the next Trial, which was called Fly On The Wall.

This time, two campmates were needed and then the group would reach a verdict as to who would take on the challenge.

Tony said: “Once every celebrity has spoken, then have your say.”

Marvin was keen to do it, saying: “I’m up for doing it, 100%. I want to get eight stars for everyone, so I’m ready to go.”

Everyone voted for Marvin to do it as Tony then said: “I’m easy, whatever it takes, I’m up for it, I don’t mind.”

Nick said: “I’m also very happy to take one for the team. No problem at all.”

Fred was determined to do another Trial as he said: “I’ll go with Marvin, just because why not. I’m ready to go.”

Sam said: “I’m happy to go as well. Happy to do it and you know, want to bring some stars back for the team. I think Marv should definitely be going because you haven’t done one yet and I know you are superman. And Fred, if you want to do it…”

Fred replied: “Don’t worry, I’m going. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’ll do the men’s stuff. I’m going with Marvin, I’ve already decided.”

Sam in the Bush Telegraph said: “I hope he doesn’t think that I just want to stay in camp. I really, really want to help. I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone. I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘No I want to do it.’”

Fred said: “You go tomorrow! I think the decision has been made. I think you’re all happy.”

Josie said: “We’ve got to vote.”

Fred said: “I’m as game as it comes.”

Tony said: “Let everyone decide Fred, chill.”

Fred in the Bush Telegraph said: “It was quite clear to me they didn’t want to partake in this Trial. In fact Sam is more interested to play with his toys in the camp today.”

Marvin in Bush Telegraph said: “After all the treehouse training sessions it feels like this is the Trial we have been training for.”

Marvin and Fred Sirieix take on Fly on the Wall Trial

The pair arrived at the Trial clearing where a makeshift wall was suspended over a lake.

Dec explained: “This is Fly On The Wall. You’ll both start the Trial standing on the ledges of either side of the wall where you’ll notice there are eight half stars on either side. You have to work together to collect your half stars in numbered order. To collect a piece you have to get both feet into the red numbered area. And when you’re both in position you can get the star pieces off the wall.”

Ant added that once they retrieved the stars, they had to both meet back in the middle where the hole in the wall was and put both pieces into the star bag. Only full stars in the bag would count towards a meal for camp and they had 8 minutes to get 8 stars.

Ant continued: “Only full stars in your bag at the end of the Trial will count. You can pass on a number. But once you’ve passed on a number you can’t go back to it. Now, if you drop a piece in the water it’s lost. You can’t go swimming for it Fred. I’m looking at you because you go rogue. And if you fall in the water, or Marvin falls in the water, we’ll stop the clock and we’ll get you back on the wall.”

Oh and to top it all off, they had to dress as giant flies!

The challenge proved to be a tricky feat as the wall was covered in a very slippery liquid and Marvin was the first to fall off into the water.

Marvin said: “It’s so slippery boys, jeez!”

They agreed to step one step at a time together as they both reached star one and collected both halves and went back to the hole in the centre of the wall.

Marvin then slipped again trying to get to star two and then Fred slipped off.

They opted to skip star three and move onto four. Fred instructed Marvin that they needed to be “kissing the wall” and staying as close to it as possible.

During play, Fred dropped a half of a star into the water and Marvin fell again with just 20 seconds left on the clock.

They succeeded with just seconds left and jumped into the water at the end.

In total they got 5 out of 8 stars.

Danielle Harold becomes new camp leader

Danielle Harold was declared the new camp leader following Nella's exit and picked Josie as her deputy.



The pair decided each of the campmates chores which ended up as:

Camp chefs: Sam and Nick

Washing up: Tony and Marvin

Camp water and dunny: Fred and Marvin

Camp maintenance: Nigel and Fred

Seeing their choices Sam reacted excitedly: “No way!”

In the Bush Telegraph Sam said: “I’ll be like the clown in the kitchen so Nick can get on and do what he needs and I’ll distract Fred. But also, I’m incredibly nervous. I’m not a very good cook.”

Nigel said in Bush Telegraph: “I think that Nick is going to be on the front line of this with Sam as sous chef. What will be interesting is to watch how Fred comments on Sam’s food preparation.”

Nick in Bush Telegraph said: “I do like a bit of cooking, but after the exploits of the last couple of evenings of Fred and Josie, I’m a little bit nervous. Fred’s bound to start barking at us now. Hopefully he’ll give us a bit of guidance and then leave us alone.”

Sam and Josie go on a secret mission

Sam and Josie went out for a Deals On Wheels challenge but instead were greeted by The Jungle Arms pub.

They each sipped a fruity juice drink and sat in a deck chair.

Sam said: “I am loving this!”

Josie said: “The ice in it… we haven’t had ice since we’ve been here.”

Sam read a laminate: “Tonight The Jungle Arms will be open to everyone. But only if you successfully complete a number of secret missions in camp. Your first secret mission is to return to camp and convince your campmates that you failed today’s Deals On Wheels. As part of your story you must wear the koala mask and cover yourself in slime and feathers. You’ll be set further secret missions later. Good luck and remember you must not share this information with anyone.”

Sam said to Josie: “We get to be undercover! This is the perfect duo. We are secret agents!”

Josie came up with a lie to tell camp that they got huntsman spiders out and she refused to do the challenge.

Sam thought it was a great idea and Josie practised her sad face as she admitted that she's got to try and not laugh.

They slimed each other and covered each other with feathers as they donned their masks and headed back to camp.

Josie put her acting skills to the test as she announced: “Sorry guys, I just couldn’t do it.”

Fred said: “You don’t have to worry about it. It’s not a big deal.”

Josie said: “I just can’t deal with the spiders.”

Tony said: “Don’t even give it a thought.”

Fred brought them stuff to shower in and towels.

Josie said: “I’m starting to feel a bit guilty now. They’re all making a fuss out of us.”

Sam said: “It’s brilliant!”

Josie then got told in the Bush Telegraph: “Your next secret mission is to scare your campmates so much that they either jump or scream out loud. This must happen on three different occasions. Good luck.”

Sam managed to get Danielle and Tony. They tried to get Nick but it didn’t work. Josie made Fred jump bursting out of the dunny.

Sam then got the third and final mission: “This is the last secret mission. First you must recruit Tony and tell him he must take part in a secret mission. Tony’s secret mission is to tell Marvin to help him write the chorus of a love song for his wife Rachael. It must include the words, Teddy T and pretend that is his nickname. When the song is written, Tony must perform in front of camp. Good luck. And remember you cannot share this information with anyone, except Tony!”

Sam asked Tony to have a chat in the dunny, where he told a sceptical Tony: “Tony, trust me. There’s a reason we’re doing weird things. Me and Josie have been tasked to three different secret missions. If we complete all three secret missions we can go to The Jungle Arms.”

Tony later asked Marvin for help with the song.

Marvin said: “Yeah we can do that mate. We can work on that. Not long at all. ‘Teddy T, AKA Tony B for Rachy B.’”

Tony replied: “Bit of a smoochy one. The sooner the better as I could be going home tomorrow and I’d like to sing this at the end of the bridge.”

Marvin then sang Tony his new lyrics: “For everyone, I’m Tony B, but for you I’m your Teddy T. And Rach, it’s plain to see, I love you more than you could ever know.”

Tony said: “I think that’s good!”

Around the campfire, Tony sang the song as his impressed campmates applauded him.

Nigel strips off at The Jungle Arms

After completing the three missions, all of the campmates got to go to The Jungle Arms pub.



The excited celebrities celebrated as they spotted pizza, chips and crisps on the table and wasted no time in tucking into the treats.

Josie put crisps on her pizza as Nigel toasted with a pale ale, saying: “The only appropriate toast is to us!”

Later, the karaoke came out as Marvin and Sam did a duet and sang "Everybody In Love" by JLS. Fred sang "Don’t Worry, Be Happy" and Tony sang Nat King Cole’s "L-O-V-E."

In a surprising turn of events, Nigel sang "I’m Too Sexy" and did a striptease by opening his shirt. He joked: “Follow that!”

Tony said: “Nigel, well done!”

Marvin said: “That is brilliant.”

Josie also sang "Rapper’s Delight" and the whole group sang "I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)."

Fred is eliminated from camp

At the end of the show, Fred was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle.

