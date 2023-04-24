Phil Tufnell reveals why he's returning to I'm a Celebrity after 20 years

Phil Tufnell was bowled over when he was crowned 'King of the Jungle' on ITV1’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2003. Now, 20 years on, the ex-England cricketer is heading back into camp for a brand-new, all-star version of the show — I'm a Celebrity... South Africa.

Ant and Dec host as Tuffers joins other much-loved campmates from the past two decades — including former royal butler Paul Burrell, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread and supermodel Janice Dickinson — who’ve all agreed to brave camp life for a second time.

But who will become the first ever person to be crowned I'm A Celebrity winner for a second time?

Celebs including former royal butler Paul Burrell, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread and supermodel Janice Dickinson are braving camp for a second time. (Image credit: ITV)

With no public vote, the celebrities will be competing against each other in a string of trials and challenges for the right to remain in the camp and become the first ever I'm a Celebrity legend.

Here Tufnell, 56, tells us all about heading into camp for a second time...

What made you want to return to camp?

"Why the devil not? I had such a good time in Australia 20-odd years ago, so I thought let's give South Africa a go. I’m one of the lucky few to have gone to the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed when they asked me to take part again. I said ‘Yes’ immediately."

How do you think you’ll cope with the trials this time round?

"We are all in the dark a bit as to what to expect. You’re older and wiser and I’m sure there will be some funky old trials to get my head around. I was very brave back then but what I do know is the trials don’t half make you feel alive! The heart starts pumping and you’ve just got to throw yourself into it. I remember feeling very proud of myself after I’d completed the trials. I will go with a smile on my face and hopefully I’ll enjoy it as much as I did last time."

Ant and Dec will host all the action from South Africa. (Image credit: ITV)

What’s the scariest trial?

"The eating trials weren’t fun. I also had to jump off a big tower and I am not a massive fan of heights! When you first enter the camp, you do find yourself going ‘Blimey’ whenever you see a spider. But you also get accustomed to it all so now, if I see a spider, I don’t run a mile. I also don’t ask my wife to get rid of the spider anymore, I tackle it myself!"

What’s the best thing about camp life?

"I’ve got so many great memories of my time in camp; I loved sitting around the campfire, getting to know everyone and hearing their life stories. It was also my birthday in camp and it’s one I will never forget."

How did I’m a Celebrity change your life?

"I came back to the UK from Australia and everyone kept telling me how much they had loved me in the jungle — I became more famous for winning the jungle than bowling Viv Richards or Australia out in a cricket game! I’d just retired from cricket and the show opened up other doors to explore."

I'm a Celebrity is back, but this time the celebrities are heading to South Africa! (Image credit: ITV)

How much would you love to win again and become the first I’m a Celebrity Legend?

"It was great to win — but I never had a game plan the first time around and I won’t this time either. Doing I’m A Celebrity is such a great experience that stays with you for the rest of your life. I’m looking forward to being part of the show all over again."

I'm a Celebrity South Africa can be seen on Monday April 24 and every weeknight at 9pm on ITV1.