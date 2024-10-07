Queens Court season 2: who are the final couples?

After Queens Court season 1 took viewers on an entertaining ride and saw Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada search for love (both women eventually called it quits with their partners from the show), Queens Court season 2 is enticing fans with a new crop of men vying to be with Queens LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London Charles aka Deelishis.

As it pertains to the new Queens, they certainly had an interesting journey as they searched for love, sifting through 22 eligible bachelors who all hoped to be the "one." LisaRaye crossed paths with her daughter's ex, which made for an eye-opening conversation, K. Michelle didn't hold her tongue when it came to her suitors stepping on her toes and London had her hands full still healing from her divorce and looking for familiar warning signs with the men in her circle.

Now all of that being said, over the course of 10 episodes, connections were made and romances were birthed. So who did each of the Queens end up with in Queens Court season 2? Here's what happened. (SPOILERS ahead if you're watching the show weekly on Bravo.)

Who did LisaRaye choose in Queens Court season 2?

LisaRaye McCoy in Queens Court (Image credit: Daniel Delgado/Peacock)

LisaRaye had a number of suitors chasing after her heart this season, but from a viewer's perspective, her choice of companion has always boiled down to Booker and David. Booker is the straight-laced success story who grabbed LisaRaye's attention right away with his charm and attentiveness. However, as time went by, she questioned whether Booker could bring the necessary "fun" to her life.

David brought plenty of fun to LisaRaye's time on the show, as the comedic, yet suave, banter he brought captivated her attention. Although at times his personality and metaphors made her question his authenticity, when he opened up about his childhood trauma, she saw another side to him.

So with two great men to choose from, who does LisaRaye name as her king? Well, she chooses no one. Still healing from the loss of her mother and working on herself, she decides she can't be in a relationship at this point in her life.

Who did K. Michelle choose in Queens Court season 2?

K.Michelle in Queens Court (Image credit: Daniel Delgado/Peacock)

For K. Michelle, things boiled down between Nosh and Ben. Each of the men had their strengths and weaknesses, which K. Michelle was quick to make note of. When it came to Nosh, K. Michelle had an electric chemistry with him and loved the fact he seemed to be so attentive to her needs. However, she was nervous he wouldn't make time for her as he's a busy man in his career.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, K. Michelle shared her deepest conversations with Ben and applauded his high emotional intelligence. Unfortunately, she has a desire to have children and Ben, in his 50s, wasn't sure he wanted to take that step. So who did K. Michelle choose?

She winds up choosing herself. The singer noted she's just not ready to commit to a "king" at this point. However, she did tell Nosh she'd love to continue dating him, which he agreed to.

Who did London choose in Queens Court season 2?

London "Deelishis" Charles in Queens Court (Image credit: Daniel Delgado/Peacock)

London's journey on Queens Court wasn't as predictable as her other two Queens. She had a few suitors and throughout the competition it was easy to see her matching with a number of them. However, in the final episodes of the season, she narrowed her focus to Zeus and Tracy. Zeus' assertive nature made her feel protected and after that first kiss, they had plenty of electricity flowing between them. Although at times for London, he came off a little too perfect.

Tracy was a bit of a dark horse in London's orbit. She was ready to send him home not too long after his arrival in the competition as he seemed too guarded, but over time, he proved himself to be the gentle calm to her storm, which she appreciated. So who does London name as her king?

When it was all said and done, London was actually the only Queen to walk away from the season in a relationship, picking Zeus over Tracy. She was just unable to get over Tracy's unwillingness to open up and was head over heels for Zeus.

Queens Court season 2 is now available to stream on Peacock.