Rain Dogs cast: who's who in the dark comedy series

The Rain Dogs cast is made up of some great stars, as they tell the story of a single mum who is fighting for a better life for her child in this new dark comedy.

An official synopsis for Rain Dogs describes the series as "a wild and punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter", and it was written by bestselling author Cash Carraway.

While the main cast of the series is quite small, there's plenty to look forward to as the show features well-known talent and an acting debut who take on the interesting characters and the lives they lead.

Describing the characters, the synopsis adds they are "four glorious Rain Dogs; a makeshift swaggerous family fed on defiance and chaos, and a deep but complicated love.”

So who's in the Rain Dogs cast and where might you have seen them before? Here's everything you need to know...

Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones

Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones. (Image credit: BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO)

Costello Jones is a single mum who is desperately trying to set a good example and pursue a career, but there are lots of obstacles in her way. Although she loves the lower-class lifestyle she was born into, she wants more for her daughter.

She's played by Daisy May Cooper who is best known for her role as Kerry in the award-winning BBC sitcom This Country. She also starred in the comedy series The Witchfinder and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Fleur Tashjian as Iris Jones

Fleur Tashjian as Iris Jones. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Iris is Costello's ten-year-old daughter who loves her mum, but her life is far from easy and she has to deal with a lot of her parents' drama, as well as the usual struggles of growing up and trying to fit in.

This is the debut acting role for star Fleur Tashjian.

Jack Farthing as Selby

Jack Farthing as Selby. (Image credit: BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO)

Selby is a wealthy gay man who has just been released from prison for a violent assault. He's able to offer Costello and Iris some financial support, but he has his fair share of problems too, especially when it comes to rebuilding his life.

Jack Farthing is known for his role as villainous George Warleggan in the BBC period drama Poldark. He also played Charles, Prince of Wales in the movie Spencer.

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria Duke

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria Duke. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Gloria Duke is Iris' godmother and works at her father's funeral home yet ends up running into some troubles of her own. So all the characters in Rain Dogs certainly have their own deep-routes issues!

Ronke Adekoluejo is known for her roles as Jack Starbright in the Prime Video spy thriller Alex Rider and as Yvonne in the Netflix musical film Been So Long.

Rain Dogs is available to watch on HBO in the US and airs on Tuesdays at 10:40 pm on BBC One and iPlayer for UK viewers.