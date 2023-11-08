Sharon Watts' age in EastEnders — is she older or younger than Letitia Dean?

EastEnders fans baffled by Sharon's age, is she older or younger than Letitia Dean?

EastEnders legend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has had fans scratching their heads when it comes to her age.

We've watched the much-loved businesswoman grow up on screen since she appeared in the very first EastEnders episode in 1985.

Landing the role at 17, fans have seen her transform from a grumpy teenager to the feisty matriarch she is now.

She's been involved in an array of memorable storylines over the years, including the notorious 'Sharongate' storyline where she had an affair with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) while married to his brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

Sharon also saw her dad, Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) come back from the dead in 2003 after seemingly being murdered in 1989 and face the tragic death of her teenage son Denny, who was killed in the Thames boat party episodes.

That wasn't the only trauma she faced as her young son Albie Watts was 'kidnapped' — a plot that her lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) hatched to try and get custody of his son, and she has also found herself at the centre of a huge Christmas murder mystery.

Having cemented her legendary status on the soap, here's how old Sharon is and whether she is older or younger than Letitia Dean...

Is Sharon older or younger than Letitia Dean?

Sharon Watts is 54 years old. She was born on October 22, 1969 to Gavin Sullivan (Paul Nicholas) and Carol Stretton (Sheila White).

She was later adopted by Queen Vic landlords Den and Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) when she was four.

In real life, Letitia Dean is 55 years old, making her slightly older than her soap alter ego. She was born on November 14, 1967.

