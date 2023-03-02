Tonight You're Sleeping with Me cast: who's who in the Polish romantic drama

Who's in the cast of Tonight You're Sleeping with Me?

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me (Dzisiaj śpisz ze mną) is a Polish romantic drama that is based on the novel of the same name by Anna Szczypczynska.

The movie tells the story of Nina (Roma Gasiorowska) — who is trapped in a passionless marriage — and Janek (Maciej Musial), a younger ex-boyfriend who reappears in her life.

Jan turns Nina's seemingly perfect world upside down and she's forced to choose between her distant but loving husband or a forbidden love with Jan. Who will she pick?

Here is the cast of Tonight You're Sleeping with Me...

Roma Gasiorowska as Nina

(Image credit: Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images)

Roma Gasiorowska plays Nina, a journalist who seems to have her life in order — a successful career, a loving family and a loyal husband. However, when Nina finds herself struggling in her marriage, she becomes entangled in an extra-marital affair with a young and attractive intern at her workplace.

He plunges her world into chaos as he reminds her of the person she was before she became a devoted wife and doting mother. But will she decide to stay with her husband or reunite with her former lover?

Roma has previously starred in the Suicide Room, My Name Is Ki, Listy do M. and Viola My Love.

Maciej Musial as Janek

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Maciej Musial portrays Janek, Nina's former lover who still harbors feelings towards her. He joins as a trainee at her work and tries hard to win her over again despite Nina being married.

Maciej is known for his roles in The Witcher, 1983 and Krew z krwi.

Wojciech Zieliński as Maciek

A post shared by wojciech zieliński (@wojciech_zielinski_official) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Wojciech Zieliński stars as Maciek, Nina's husband who is always busy with his job at a publishing company. They share two daughters together, but there's inequality in their marriage when it comes to parenting their children. This frustrates Nina and she's constantly forced to compromise.

Wojciech filmography includes The Man with the Magic Box, The Christening, The Crown Witness and The Disappearance.

Who else stars in Tonight You're Sleeping with Me?

Also starring in Tonight You're Sleeping with Me are...

Jacek Koman

Magdalena Groszek

Wiktoria Krazek

Malgorzata Mikolajczak

Marta Król

Filip Lipiecki

Karolina Porcari

Ewa Wencel

Jadwiga Zurawska

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me is available to watch on Netflix now.