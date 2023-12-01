Which Love Island Games couples are still together?

With the inaugural season of Love Island Games behind us and the winning pair announced, there's not much left to wonder about the season, unless you're like us and curious to know what happened when the couples left the island.

Unfortunately, following in the footsteps of Love Island USA season 5, Peacock opted not to air a reunion special for Love Island Games, leaving many fans to wonder if their favorite couples were able to keep their connection going away from the cameras. So we decided to play detective and search through the internet and social media to discover which duos are still going strong. Keep in mind that multiple sources claim that Love Island Games began filming in September 2023. Additionally to note, the series premiered on November 1 and wrapped on November 20.

Without further ado, here's what we found out about the Love Island Games couples.

Jack and Justine

(Image credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV)

Winners Jack and Justine proved you could both fall in love and outcompete the competition in Love Island Games. Their journey was quite sweet because Justine was adamant she wasn't on the show to fall for anyone but to win the monetary prize. Then she met Jack and the rest was history. She let down her guard and the two developed a bond that was obvious to viewers. So are they still together?

Yes they are. The duo have posted one another on social media and they have posted several YouTube videos together, most recently posting a Thanksgiving video .

Johnny and Aurelia

(Image credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV)

Johnny earned a reputation for being a serial dater in the Villa. He was originally paired with Imani (although it was more friendly than anything), then Jess, then Courtney and he finally settled down with Aurelia. She was a latecomer in the competition, but she completely swept Johnny off his feet. He disregarded backlash from his castmates and was full in with Aurelia.

Unfortunately, the pair are not together. Aurelia shared with USA Insider that while the two are not a couple, they do still speak frequently. She also spoke quite highly of him in the piece.

Eyal and Cely

(Image credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV)

Cely and Eyal were also quite endearing to watch throughout the season. Once Cely was paired with him following her time with Toby, she seemed rather smitten with Eyal and vice versa. It was also interesting to see Cely and Eyal become couples BFFs with Justine and Jack. Were Cely and Eyal able to continue their relationship off-camera?

We can't say for sure, but they at least appear to be on good terms. They follow each other on Instagram and Cely raved about Eyal in a Hollywood Reporter article published on November 20.

Callum and Deb

(Image credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV)

Callum was in the Love Island Games Villa early on but was unable to find a love connection. He spent most of his time coupled with his gal pal Liberty. Then came along Love Island USA season 4's Deb Chubb. Her quirky and outgoing personality attracted Callum instantly, while Deb was lured by Callum's bigger-than-life personality. Although they paired rather late in the season, their connection appeared rather real.

Sadly, the two didn't continue things outside of the series. However, don't be too sad, as Callum shared with The Messenger they aren't officially an item at the moment but he plans to visit the US in 2024 and has hopes they can see where things go romantically.

Ray and Imani

(Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock/ITV)

For many viewers, Ray and Imani appeared to be the odds-on favorites to win Love Island Island Games. From the moment Ray walked into the Villa, he professed his attraction to Imani and desire to couple up with her. She was intrigued by his interest and the two explored their romantic connection, even during those times when they weren't technically paired with each other. Ray eventually asked Imani to be his girlfriend and she was happy to be in a relationship with him. Unfortunately, things between them soured during a challenge when they couldn't come to an agreement as to who to target for elimination. So what happened after the show wrapped?

Well, Ray and Imani don't follow one another on social media and Imani posted a YouTube video on November 20 expressing she's single.

