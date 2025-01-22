Why the identity of Luna's father matters on The Bold and the Beautiful

For months and months, The Bold and the Beautiful has been tip-toeing around the identity of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father and it looks like we’re finally going to get some answers thanks to a conveniently available blood sample, an old liver and Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) ex-husband. Answers, however, might not be as neat and tidy as Li hoped they would be. In the end, though, the identity of Luna’s father could be a huge gamechanger for several characters and that’s why it matters.

Here’s what we know about the identity of Luna’s father: it’s not Bill (Don Diamont) and it’s not dearly departed Tom Starr (Clint Howard). Li thinks that her ex-husband, Jack (Ted King), might have betrayed her by sleeping with her sister Poppy (Romy Park) and their tryst led to Luna’s birth, just like Jack’s affair with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) led to the birth of Li’s adopted son, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

In the January 21 episode, Li confronts Jack about being Luna’s father and Poppy makes eye contact with him in a way that suggests she either wants to keep something hidden from Li, or that she thinks Li is crazy for suggesting the idea in the first place.

While it doesn’t make for the most dramatic reveal, if Jack really is Luna’s father then it’s going to have massive repercussions for the Finnegans, particularly Finn. Suddenly Finn will have a half-sister who is a double-murderer along with a birth mother who is also a murderer. Coping with that knowledge will no doubt be challenging for him, as the Boy Scout will likely feel guilt that he couldn’t help steer Luna away from trouble. (Technically, he could have done this as her cousin, too, but let’s just go with it)

Jack, in the meantime, is an attorney. If he learns that Luna is his daughter, you can bet that he’ll do everything in his power to fight her conviction…until he discovers that Luna isn’t actually in prison — she’s staying under house arrest at Bill’s house. Jack knows that Li has a lot of respect and, perhaps, a bit of a crush on the billionaire, which will put the two men at odds.

The revelation that Luna has been staying at Bill’s house will also send shockwaves through Bill’s family as concerned brothers Will (Crew Morrow) and Liam (Scott Clifton) discover Bill’s dirty little secret. We have no doubt that Katie (Heather Tom) will also weigh in on the matter, too, out of concern for her ex.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Jack isn’t Luna’s father, which makes things even more interesting. Some fans have speculated that Finn could be her father after having a relationship with his aunt. It’s a scandalous idea, yes, but that’s soaps for you. In any case, the identity of Luna’s father will make a big difference on The Bold and the Beautiful and we’re eager to see the final (or perhaps not-so-final) results.

