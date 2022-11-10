Matt Long and Melissa Roxburgh return for the fourth season. But will there be a fifth?

Will there be a Manifest season 5? With fans everywhere curious about the future of the show, we've got everything you need to know about it right here.

The series centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years, so it's a show filled with mystery and suspense.

Since it premiered in 2018, Manifest has actually had two homes after it originally aired on NBC but then moved to Netflix for the fourth season, after it was axed by its original broadcaster.

Fans seem very grateful for this too because at the time of writing Manifest is the number one trending show on Netflix, with many people around the world tuning in to watch the fourth season.

But is it continuing on to season 5? Read on and we'll answer all your burning questions about the TV show.

Will there be a Manifest season 5?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadly not, as it has been confirmed that Manifest season 4 will be its final outing, which might come as a disappointment to fans keen to see more from the series.

However, we've still got season 4 to enjoy as the first instalment was released on Friday, November 4 and the second will likely follow in early 2023, although Netflix has not yet confirmed a date.

With the first 10 episodes currently available, the final 10 will release later on so there'll be a full-length 20-episode season to round things off, and hopefully give us a satisfying conclusion!

A further positive note for fans is the show is proving so popular it's impossible to entirely rule out a change of mind and a Manifest season 5.

What should we expect from Manifest season 4?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now that season 4 has been confirmed as Manifest's last (although you never know!), it's no surprise that fans want a good ending, especially answers to all these questions that we've long pondered such as the truth about what actually happened to the passengers.

Speaking to CBR about the final season, actors Matt Long and JR Ramirez reassured fans they'd get a lot from it. Matt said: "Obviously, it’s a series-long question of what happened to the passengers. Where did they go? Why did they return this way, and what does it all mean for everybody? All of those questions will be answered. The payoffs are there for the fans. The time and energy and all the passion they have had is going to be rewarded."

While JR added: "The writers did a beautiful job of being able to tie in this complex story that has been Manifest for the last five years of our lives, and they are ending it in a way that people are going to be satisfied. All your questions… you are going to get answers to."