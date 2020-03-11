Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship tournament live stream — How to watch online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Big 12 basketball is a big deal, and there's no bigger week for it than this week. Because it's conference tournament time, with the winner headed to the Big Dance. And others, well, not so much.

And you're going to be able to catch every game this week on the ESPN family of channels, which makes things pretty easy.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't stop reading here, though. We've got your full Big 12 conference tournament schedule, what's on when and where — and what the whole thing means going into March Madness.

When is the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament?

The Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 11-14 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo. There will be four rounds of the tournament, with the first round on ESPNU. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be on ESPN and ESPN2 with the final game on March 14, 2020 at 5 p.m on ESPN.

The Big 12 is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The Big 12 is a top heavy conference, with the top team in the nation, and a second team ranked in the top five. The #1 Kansas Jayhawks are the power team in college basketball, with a 17-1 conference record and a 28-3 overall record. This is thanks in large part to Ydoka Azubuike, known to fans as "Doke," who leads the team in rebounds and is second in points scored and shooting percentage.

The #5 Baylor Bears has only a tough loss to Kansas and two other last minute heartbreaks to go with their sixteen wins in 2020. The Big 12 also has another ranked team in the #22 West Virginia Mountaineers, along with big programs like the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders too. Will anyone have what it takes to hand Kansas a loss and steal a tournament spot?

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Wednesday, March 11

7 p.m., Game 1, #9 Iowa State Cyclones vs. #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys, ESPNU

9 p.m., Game 2, #10 Kansas State vs. #7 TCU Horned Frogs, ESPNU

Thursday, March 12

12:30 p.m., Game 3, #4 Texas Longhorns vs. #5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Game 4, #1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Winner of Game 1, ESPN2

7 p.m., Game 5, #2 Baylor Bears vs. Winner of Game 2, ESPN2

9 p.m., Game 6, #3 Oklahoma Sooners vs. #6 West Virginia Mountaineers, ESPN2

Friday, March 13

7 p.m., Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, ESPN or ESPN2

9 p.m., Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, March 14

6 p.m., Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, ESPN

Watch Big 12 Men's College Basketball Tournament online

The Big 12 Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on Big 12 Network and CBS. Here are the ways you can watch those networks, and these games online and without cable.

