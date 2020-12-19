Canelo vs. Smith live stream: How to watch championship boxing online from anywhere

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith are preparing to face off with three world title belts on the line, so now they want to know how to watch the Canelo vs. Smith live stream. Canelo has fought his last two fights at light heavyweight and middleweight, but now he’s set his sights on becoming king at 168 pounds. Callum Smith is an undefeated two belt champion who wants to prove he’s the best in the world, and then turn his attention towards becoming undisputed champion.

This Saturday, you can get in on the action when you watch Canelo vs. Smith in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Canelo vs. Smith live stream fight?

Canelo Alverez vs. Callum Smith will take place on Saturday, December 19 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The live stream broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Card starts at 10 p.m. Eastern. The Main Event of Canelo vs. Smith should start at approximately midnight Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Alvarez vs. Smith in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Canelo vs. Smith will start at 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Canelo vs. Smith expected to fight at approximately 5 a.m.

Watch the Canelo vs. Smith live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Canelo vs. Smith live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Canelo vs. Smith might have been a Pay-Per-View event costing as much as $80 for one night. Another option could have been for Canelo vs. Smith to air on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned, especially with Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Cambell on January 2, 2021.

Canelo vs. Smith — The Main Event Preview

CANELO VS. SMITH SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 8 p.m. • Main card: 10 p.m. • Canelo vs. Smith: approx. midnight Fight Card (subject to change) • Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith • Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez • Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez • Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones • Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez • Christian Duran vs. Angel Hernandez • Alexis Molina vs. Robert Greenwood

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (53-1-2) is a four division world champion boxer, and he’s looking to take on the best fighters he can for legacy and also maybe money. He is the biggest name boxer in the sport, at least among active non-exhibition fights. Unlike Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather, he isn’t fighting former champs in their 50s or YouTubers. Canelo is considered the number one pound-for-pound boxer by most boxing experts because he’s faced fighters like Miguel Cotto, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Amir Khan and Sergey Kovalev.

It’s been over a year since Canelo’s last fight, where he knocked out Kovalev in spectacular fashion. That’s been due in part to the pandemic, but also a contract dispute with his former partners at Golden Boy Promotions. Now Canelo is a free agent, and he says he wants to fight the best boxers he can with no long term deals. That starts with a quest to get a true world title at Super Middleweight. He picked the best fighter in that weight to kick things off so this may be his toughest test since his only loss to Floyd Mayweather.

Callum “Mundo” Smith (27-0) is the undefeated WBA and The Ring Super Middleweight world champion, and the winner of the 2020 Canelo sweepstakes. Facing the biggest name in the sport raises the profile of any fighter, even one with a high regard like Smith. It also comes with a big payday, and Smith is fortunate to end up with this fight. Originally Canelo was set to face Billy Joe Saunders and GGG in 2020, but the pandemic changed those plans. No Smith has an opportunity to pull a huge upset that could establish him as a worldwide star in his own right.

Beyond the world titles, Smith’s other major achievement was winning the World Boxing Super Series tournament and the Muhammad Ali trophy for best super middleweight fighter.Now he hopes to show Canelo what hes capable of, and get some revenge for his brother Liam Smith. Canelo knocked out Callum’s brother back in 2016.

How to watch Canelo vs. Smith live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, Canelo vs. Smith is a huge draw because Callum Smith is a star British champion fighter. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Canelo vs. Smith in the U.K. on December 19 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Canelo vs. Smith live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Canelo vs. Smith on December 19.