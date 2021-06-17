Charlo vs. Montiel live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

Charlo vs. Montiel is bringing a world title defense to Showtime Saturday night boxing, so fans of the sweet science want to know how to watch Charlo vs. Montiel live stream. This event includes a three fight main card with tough fighters that are sure to be known to boxing fans.

One of the top middleweight fighters is ready to put his title on the line against a challenger that he doesn’t know at all. Charlo is undefeated and coming off a strong win over a world title contender. Now he faces a relatively unheard-of boxer in Montiel, who is fighting in his first ever world title bout.

This Saturday night, you can catch championship boxing when you watch Jermall Charlo vs. Montiel streaming in the U.S. on Showtime.

When is the Charlo vs. Montiel live stream fight?

The Charlo vs. Montiel boxing event will take place on Saturday, June 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston.

Showtime will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 6 p.m. Eastern. The Main Card begins at 9 p.m., and the Charlo vs. Montiel Main Event starts at approx. 10 p.m. Eastern.

There are currently no plans for a U.K. broadcast of the Charlo vs. Montiel event.

How to watch Charlo vs. Montiel live stream in the U.S.

This Showtime boxing event can be live streamed through a variety of services that offer Showtime online.

Amazon Prime Video Channels let you add on extra channels, like Showtime, to the large collection of Prime Video originals, movies, and TV shows. You can easily subscribe to the Showtime channel on Amazon Prime, and have access to everything from the service live and on-demand. You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership, which is also easy to get if you don’t already have it. This includes Showtime boxing with Charlo vs. Montiel.

Showtime is also available as an add-on for Hulu. This popular streaming TV service offers shows for tons of networks, along with original series and movies. Showtime can be added on to any Hulu subscription, including the $6 base plan. They are running a promotion right now with 6 months of Showtime on Hulu for $5 a month for six months, which is a great deal.

You can also get the Charlo vs. Montiel fight event from Showtime directly. Showtime offers their premium channel directly from their website. You don’t even need to be a subscriber to cable or any other service to get it all. You can watch this stacked fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Charlo vs. Montiel by adding Showtime on to a Live TV streaming service. Showtime is available as a premium channel add-on for five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each of these services offers a wide variety of entertainment and sports channels, including other boxing events with ESPN, Fox, FS1 and more. If you already have one of these services, or are ready to sign up for one, you can add on Showtime for $11 a month extra to see Charlo vs. Montiel.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

Charlo vs. Montiel — The Main Event Preview

CHARLO VS. MONTIEL SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. Undercard: 6 p.m. Main card: 9 p.m. Charlo vs. Montiel: approx. 10 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Jermall Charlo (31-0) vs. Juan Macias Montiel (22-4-2) • Issac Cruz Gonzalez (21-1-1) vs. Francisco Vargas (27-2-2) • Angelo Leo (20-1) vs. Aaron Alameda (25-1) Undercard • Miguel Flores vs. Diuhl Olguin • Alexis Salazar vs. Jairo Rayman • Richard Medina vs. Omar Castillo • Desmond Lyons vs. Jose Ibarra • Willie Jones vs. Brian Jones • Michael Angeletti vs. Luis Javier Valdes

Jermall Charlo (31-0), a.k.a. “The Future of Boxing”, is the reigning WBC middleweight champion, and consistently ranks in the top three of active middleweight boxers. Charlo has championship boxing in his genes, as his identical twin brother Jermell is currently a unified super welterweight champion. Jermall Charlo is undefeated and coming off a quality victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko last September.

In his division, a deal has already been struck by two other champions, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Ryōta Murata, to have a unification fight, so Charlo is running low on quality opponents he’d want to fight. There are many who would love to see him take on WBO champion Demetrius Andrade, but Charlo has shown little interest in that fight. He’s climbed the mountain in his weight class, but with the other champions and top contenders in other promotions, his next best move might be to move up to super middleweight and force a mandatory showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

Juan Macias Montiel (22-4-2) is the challenger in this fight and a contender at middleweight, but it’s not clear how much of a chance he may have. This Mexican native is only 27 years old, and he’s had quite the interesting career so far. He is coming off of a strong upset victory as the “B-side” fighter against James Kirkland, and he has three wins and a draw in his last four fights.

Montiel’s last loss was in 2017, when he was stopped by Jaime Munguia in the second round. No boxing experts are giving Montiel a serious chance here, and it is easy to understand why. It is likely too much too soon to expect him to be ready for talent and maturity of Charlo’s level, but maybe Montiel has another upset knockout in him after all.

How to watch Charlo vs. Montiel live stream in the United Kingdom

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, so U.K. fight fans are sure to be disappointed to find out that there are currently no plans for a U.K. broadcast of the Charlo vs. Montiel event.

Fans that are in the U.K. this weekend but are from the U.S. should look into a VPN option like ExpressVPN. After all, an American is still an American, even if they happen to be abroad.