Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

Colbert vs. Nyambayar is bringing a world interim title defense to Showtime Saturday night boxing, so fans of the sweet science want to know how to watch Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream. This event is headlined by a fight between an undefeated flashy fighter and a rising star Mongolian warrior.

“Showtime” Chris Colbert is defending an interim title but he’s been winning his way towards a full world title, so he needs to keep impressing with every victory. He’s facing “King Tug” Nyambayar, a late replacement fighter who is hoping to make the best of this opportunity after recently moving up in weight class. Who will emerge with the coveted tertiary WBA belt?

This Saturday night, you can catch live boxing when you watch Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar streaming in the U.S. on Showtime.

When is the Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream fight?

The Colbert vs. Nyambayar boxing event will take place on Saturday, June 26 from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif..

Showtime will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 9 p.m., and the Colbert vs. Nyambayar Main Event starts at approx. 11 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast will also feature a replay of the exciting Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Mario Barrios fight from last weekend.

There are currently no plans for a U.K. broadcast of the Colbert vs. Nyambayar event.

Watch the Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream in the U.S.

This Showtime boxing event can be live streamed through a variety of services that offer Showtime online.

Amazon Prime Video Channels let you add on extra channels, like Showtime, to the large collection of Prime Video originals, movies, and TV shows. You can easily subscribe to the Showtime channel on Amazon Prime, and have access to everything from the service live and on-demand. You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership, which is also easy to get if you don’t already have it. This includes Showtime boxing with Colbert vs. Nyambayar.

Showtime is also available as an add-on for Hulu. This popular streaming TV service offers shows for tons of networks, along with original series and movies. Showtime can be added on to any Hulu subscription, including the $6 base plan. Showtime on Hulu includes a 1 week free trial, so you can watch Colbert vs. Nyambayar online for free, and then pay $11 a month if you decide to keep it.

You can also get the Colbert vs. Nyambayar fight event from Showtime directly. Showtime offers their premium channel directly from their website. You don’t even need to be a subscriber to cable or any other service to get it all. You can watch this stacked fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Colbert vs. Nyambayar by adding Showtime on to a Live TV streaming service. Showtime is available as a premium channel add-on for five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each of these services offers a wide variety of entertainment and sports channels, including other boxing events with ESPN, Fox, FS1 and more. If you already have one of these services, or are ready to sign up for one, you can add on Showtime for $11 a month extra to see Colbert vs. Nyambayar.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

Colbert vs. Nyambayar — The Main Event Preview

COLBERT VS. NYAMBAYAR SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. Main card: 9 p.m. Colbert vs. Nyambayar: approx. 11 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Chris Colbert (15-0) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-1) • Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez • Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa • Shon Mondragon vs. Jose Perez

Chris “Primetime” Colbert (15-0) is the interim WBA super featherweight champion, and while that title may mean very little Colbert is loaded with talent and promise. He has been active as a professional boxer for six years, and he has cruised through his first fifteen fights relatively unscathed. In January of 2020, he beat Jezreel Corrales to claim the vacant WBA interim title, and he’s defended that title successfully one time already. Now there are already six different super featherweight champions, with two more belts left vacant right now. Even as a WBA champion, he is third in line behind the Super champion, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and the regular champion, Roger Gutierrez. Many belts may matter, but it’s hard to make a good case for this one being a big deal.

If Colbert can pull a victory, lots of opportunity lies ahead. Hopefully he’ll be able to be matched against one of the top former champs still active at this weight, like Jojo Diaz or Miguel Berchelt. Maybe with the right opponent he could fight for the vacant IBF belt, but it is not the most likely scenario. The politics of boxing can create a mess, but it can’t take the shine off this young talented fighter.

Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1) is the challenger in this fight but he wasn’t the first choice to face Colbert. Originally Yuriorkis Gamboa was scheduled to face Chris Colbert in this fight. While he was coming off of back to back losses to Davis and Devin Haney, Gamboa would have been a bigger name and better test for the interim champ.

Still Nyambayar is a former featherweight world champion, and only has one career loss to Gary Russell Jr. Nyambayar is ranked in the top ten of featherweights, but he hasn’t been really tested at this weight class or against any other opponents at this level. He’d love to shock the boxing world and pull an upset here, but keep your expectations for a surprise outcome really low.

How to watch Colbert vs. Nyambayar live stream in the United Kingdom

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, so U.K. fight fans are sure to be disappointed to find out that there are currently no plans for a U.K. broadcast of the Colbert vs. Nyambayar event.

Fans that are in the U.K. this weekend but are from the U.S. should look into a VPN option like ExpressVPN. After all, an American is still an American, even if they happen to be abroad.