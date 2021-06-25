Davis vs. Barrios live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

Davis vs. Barrios live stream will bring two knockout kings of the boxing ring to a Pay-Per-View event online, so fans of Championship boxing want to know how to watch Davis vs. Barrios online. This boxing event between two undefeated foes fighting for the WBC regular Super lightweight championship (say that three times fast) will also feature a Super welterweight title eliminator fight on the card.

Gervonta Davis is looking to become a three division champion and quiet the haters by facing a much bigger fighter. Mario Barrios is taller, has a longer reach, and he is better suited for this 140 pound fight, but he doesn’t have the knock out power of “Tank” Davis.

On Saturday, you can catch this fight featuring a big star of the sport of boxing when you watch Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios streaming in the U.S. through Sling TV Pay-Per-View or Showtime Pay-Per-View, and Davis vs. Barrios in the U.K. on FITE Pay-Per-View.

When is the Davis vs. Barrios live stream?

The Davis vs. Barrios boxing event with Davis vs. Barrios will take place on Saturday, June 26 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Showtime Pay-Per-View will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. This Main Event will feature four fights headlined by Davis vs. Barrios.

While this is a Showtime Pay-Per-View event in the U.S., it is important to know that you don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber to purchase the Davis vs. Barrios event.

In the U.K., Davis vs. Barrios will be available on FITE TV Pay-Per-View for £10.

How to watch Davis vs. Barrios live stream in the U.S.

Davis vs. Barrios will be streaming live online in the U.S. on two different services. Both will provide the same broadcast of the Showtime Pay-Per-View Event.

Sling TV is the Live TV streaming service that is offering this Showtime Pay-Per-View online. The purchase of the Pay-Per-View portion will be charged to the credit card that you have on file in your Sling TV account. You don't even need to be an active Sling TV subscriber to buy this Pay-Per-View event through a Sling TV account.

Boxing fans can also subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange to get more great boxing events from Fox, FS1, or ESPN. You can even get Showtime as an add-on to either plan to watch more Showtime Boxing events.

You can also get the Davis vs. Barrios fight event directly from Showtime. Showtime is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event direct from their website and you don’t need to be a subscriber to their premium channel to get it. You can order this stacked title fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Davis vs. Barrios live stream — The Main Event Preview

SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Main card: 9 p.m., Showtime Pay-Per-View The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Showtime Pay Per View Event • Gervonta Davis (24-0) vs. Mario Barrios (26-0) • Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario • Batyr Akhmedov vs. Argenis Mendez • Carlos Adames vs. Alexis Salazar

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0) is an undefeated boxing star and a pay-per-view superstar in the making, so this fight will play a key role in his plans to rule the sport. He is the current WBA world super featherweight champion and he holds the secondary regular WBA title at lightweight. This fight gives him a chance to become a three division champion, although Barrios’ WBA title at Super lightweight is also a secondary title. Secondary titles mean that another boxer in the same division has a higher ranking belt (like the Super Championship) from the same sanctioning body (like the WBA). Josh Taylor is the undisputed champion at super lightweight with the WBA Super title, just as Teofimo Lopez has the WBA Super title at lightweight above Davis.

Davis is undefeated and has been rising as a big name in the sport, and his team includes boxing great and promoter Floyd “Money” Mayweather.There’s no telling what Davis will do next should he win this matchup, but it’s clear that boxing fans will be excited to watch it.

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0) is an undefeated fighter and the WBA regular Super lightweight champion, but he is still looking for a chance to become a star in the sport. This is by far the biggest fight of his career so far. Barrios won his title just two fights earlier, when he defeated Batyr Akhmedov in September of 2019. The title had been sitting vacant for over four years, and this secondary title has only existed since 2002. There's a good reason why boxing experts hesitate to focus on this match as a title fight.

Barrios has a 3 ½ inch reach advantage and a 4 ½ inch height advantage in this fight against Davis, and he is naturally a better fit for this weight. Still you’d be hard pressed to consider him a live underdog/ Still any champion has at least a puncher's chance, even one who is the B-side in his own title defense.

Watch the Davis vs. Barrios live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

That goes double when the boxing match you want to see isn’t available in the country you are visiting.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Davis vs. Barrios live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Davis vs. Barrios online in the U.K. with FITE Pay-Per-View. This exciting boxing event starts at 2 a.m. British time.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world, and they are offering the Davis vs. Barrios boxing event. Best of all, it’s available at a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, because the Davis vs. Barrios live stream on FITE is only £10.