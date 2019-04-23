Does FuboTV offer Cinemax?

Best answer: No, FuboTV currently doesn't offer Cinemax. If you're committed to staying with the sports-centric streaming service, your best bet would be picking up Cinemax from Amazon for $10 per month.

Sports and original programming

FuboTV is a great all-around option for streaming. More than anything else, FuboTV is celebrated for its sports offerings . Football, soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, hockey -- it's all here.

What about movies and other scripted entertainment? Although FuboTV offers a bevy of basic cable channels, shows like the British/American action-adventure series Strike Back are exclusive to Cinemax and unfortunately, you can't get Cinemax through FuboTV.

Two of a kind

Similar to its popular sister channel HBO, Cinemax offers a wide variety of Hollywood blockbusters along with a run of homegrown shows. The network's latest in-house standout is a series called Warrior. Produced by Fast & Furious director, Justin Lin, the show is based on a concept originally developed by Bruce Lee and focuses on the infamous Tong Wars of San Francisco in the late 1800s. If you're a Bruce Lee fan or enjoy action-adventure dramas, this might make Cinemax a must have.

Want more? Cinemax's The Knick is a drama series based on a fictionalized version of New York's Knickerbocker Hospital with Clive Owen starring in the lead role of Dr.John W. Thackery. In addition to these live action gems, Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus offers a collection of animated short stories about some of the world's most famous musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis, Rick James, and George Clinton. As for on-demand content, Cinemax features several big-name movies out of HBO's rotation. This line-up includes titles like Red Sparrow, Blade Runner 2049, Justice League and Christopher Nolan's Academy award winning Dunkirk.

If you're trying to keep costs down and still want something beyond basic cable, Cinemax is a great option for cord cutters.

What about Max Go?

Unlike its standalone HBO Now, WarnerMedia has yet to release a comparable option with Cinemax. Currently, the company offers Max Go, an on-demand streaming option available to existing Cinemax subscribers. What this means is that you'll need an active Cinemax subscription from an eligible cable, satellite, or streaming service to gain access to Max Go.

However, for the purposes of this article, if you're going all in with FuboTV, this simply isn't an option. The best way to access Cinemax without completely changing streaming services is to pick up Cinemax via Amazon.

Let the binging begin

More than a place to house your Cinemax subscription, Amazon has its own video streaming service available to Prime members. This will give you access to thousands of big studio movies along with several original films and shows directly from Amazon. Factor in Cinemax's generous offerings and you'll have countless hours of entertainment at your fingertips.

Already an Amazon Prime member? Great! For just $10 a month, you can easily add Cinemax to your list of video channels and instantly start watching live programming along with movies and TV shows from its massive on-demand library.

