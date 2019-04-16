Is FuboTV available on Roku?

Best answer: Yes, FuboTV is currently available for Roku devices. Subscribers to the sporty streaming service can download an app channel directly to their respective Roku device as long as it's a Roku 2 or newer. Your best option, if you don't have one or need to upgrade, is the Roku Streaming Stick+.

Get a streaming stick: Roku Streaming Stick+ ($60 at Amazon)

Subscribe to FuboTV: FuboTV (From $45/mo.)

All the hardware

Are you interested in giving FuboTV a place on your Roku gear but uncertain about device compatibility? Allow us to help you simplify things. FuboTV is compatible with second-generation Roku players and beyond. This also includes Roku OS-powered TVs , which means you can take cord-cutting to the next level by skipping a set-top box altogether. However, if your current TV runs a different operating system, you can pick up an HD-capable Roku streaming stick for $50 or its 4K counterpart for just $10 more. We highly recommend the latter.

Who's playing tonight?

If you're unfamiliar with FuboTV, it's an American streaming service with a primary focus on live sporting events. This includes games from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and even collegiate level contests. Just about all the major sports networks are onboard with the company's $55 per month entry-level package, which provides access to channels like Fox Sports, NBCSN, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, and NBA TV just to name a few. To sweeten the deal, FuboTV occasionally features live sports broadcasts in stunning 4K with HDR.

The only player missing from the lot is the Disney-owned ESPN network. Albeit a big omission from a service focused on sports, there's a simple workaround that FuboTV customers can use to gain access to ESPN's programming.

More than a game

Don't be fooled by FuboTV's focus on sports. The streaming service also has a solid lineup of premium cable channels. Fans of scripted entertainment will have access to popular networks like USA, TBS, TNT, AMC, Sundance TV, and Lifetime.

A nice blend of sports, film and theatrical television, FuboTV is currently offering $10 off the first month of service to new subscribers. But if you're not ready to go all in, you can sample almost everything the company has to offer via a 7-day free trial.