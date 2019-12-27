How to stream the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game online if you don't have cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The 2019 College Football Playoffs are almost ready to begin, so it's time to prepare to stream the best college gridiron action of the season. Since the 2014 season, the sport has had a four team playoff, where top teams play two semifinal games and the winners face each other in the National Championship. In the first of this years' semifinal games, the top team in the nation will face a team playing in their third straight Playoffs. You can stream this game and the eventual National Championship game on ESPN even if you've cut the cord.

When is the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, featuring the LSU Tigers facing the Oklahoma Sooners, will be at 4 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 28, 2019. This game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is a College Football Playoff Semifinal game and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — LSU vs. Oklahoma preview

The LSU Tigers (13-0) are the top ranked team in all of college football, and the number one seed in the 2020 College Football Playoff. This position is well earned as the undefeated Tigers have victories over five teams that were ranked in the top ten in college football polls. They also won the SEC title, with the most competitive conference opponents including wins over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida. LSU's starting quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy award as the most outstanding player in college football, with 48 touchdowns in 4,715 yards in 13 games. The Tigers are the odds on favorites to win the entire playoffs and claim the National Championship, where a $100 bet will net $125 in winnings. They are expected to be a difficult out.

ESPN College Football experts break down LSU vs. Oklahoma and the College Football Playoff.

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) earned their spot in the college football playoffs on the last possible day, but they find themselves in a familiar position. Oklahoma has been in sixth position heading into Conference Title weekend, but fourth ranked Georgia and fifth ranked Utah both lost their title games. Oklahoma beat Baylor for the second time this season in the Big 12 title game, and now they're in. This is the third straight year that a 12-1 Oklahoma team has made the Playoffs and faced an SEC team in the semifinals. They lost each of those playoff games, but head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping this third time will be the charm, especially with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts under center for the Sooners now.

Stream the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on ESPN

When you watch LSU vs. Oklahoma in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, all you need is a way to stream ESPN. This is the flagship network for the worldwide leader in sports, and it is available on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Of these options, Hulu offers a popular full featured package while Sling TV offers the lowest regular price. Many of these services have a variety of free trials. Here are the details to help you decide which option is best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others.

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Hulu - ESPN comes on the base Hulu Live TV plan.

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Sling TV: The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, and is a low cost way to stream this Bowl game without cable.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more.

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on AT&T TV Now: ESPN is in the Plus package, giving viewers a way to stream LSU vs. Oklahoma.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more.

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on YouTube TV: ESPN is on YouTube TVs plan, making it a great option to watch college football Bowl games without cable.

How to watch the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a VPN if you're outside the United States

You could be traveling outside of the United States this weekend but I bet you still want to watch LSU vs. Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Sometimes streaming these big games overseas can flip from an easy score to a major penalty. Streaming services will often block their feeds if you're not in America.

There is a way to get things working again by using a VPN. That stands for "Virtual Private Network," and it'll send your internet through a specific set of servers. It zaps your internet traffic back into the United States even while you're abroad. That means you can head off to the islands, while your internet stays in the heartland.

Want to get a good VPN? It's easy with a subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnels your traffic through different locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections. Give one a try to see if it works for you, and then put it to good use. Even enjoy your football from a half a world away.