How to stream the 2020 Rose Bowl game online if you don't have cable

The Rose Bowl is known as "The Granddaddy of Them All" since this game has been played for well over 100 years. This year it features two teams that wish they could be playing in the College Football Playoff instead. The Pac-12 champion has one lone upset to blame, while the Big Ten team lives in the shadow of a conference foe who dominates the national scene. You can stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl game even if you've cut the cord.

When is the 2020 Rose Bowl

The 2020 Rose Bowl featuring the Oregon Ducks vs. the Wisconsin Badgers will be at 5 p.m. Eastern on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020. This game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

2020 Rose Bowl — Oregon vs. Wisconsin preview

The Oregon Ducks (11-2) are the champions of the Pac-12, and they're only playing in this game instead of the College Football Playoffs because of one November loss. Oregon was upset by Arizona State (7-5) for only their second loss of the season, but this late loss dropped them enough in the rankings to be out of the playoff picture. The Ducks rebounded and beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game which prevented the Utes from making the playoffs as well. Now they're hoping for a big win against a top Big Ten team to prove their conference belongs in the playoffs next season.

The Pac-12 Networks break down the 2020 Rose Bowl matchup between Oregon and Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) are champions of the Big Ten West Division, and they are a great example of a "What if…" team. What if the Badgers played in a conference without Ohio State, who have beaten Wisconsin twice on their way to the College Football Playoffs. Beyond the Buckeyes, they have wins over Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa among others. They made it to the Big Ten title game, which led to their second loss to Ohio State. Now they face Oregon in the traditional Big Ten versus Pac-12 Bowl game, and wonder how many titles they could win if the shoe were on the other foot.

Stream the 2020 Rose Bowl on ESPN

When you watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl, all you need is a way to stream ESPN. This is the flagship network for the worldwide leader in sports, and it is available on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Of these options, Hulu offers a popular full featured package while Sling TV offers the lowest regular price. Many of these services have a variety of free trials. Here are the details to help you decide which option is best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area".

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area". The 2020 Rose Bowl on Hulu - ESPN comes on the base Hulu Live TV plan.

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more The 2020 Rose Bowl on Sling TV: The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, and is a low cost way to stream this Bowl game without cable.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The 2020 Rose Bowl on AT&T TV Now: ESPN is in the Plus package, giving viewers a way to stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The 2020 Rose Bowl on YouTube TV: ESPN is on YouTube TVs plan, making it a great option to watch college football Bowl games without cable.

How to watch the 2020 Rose Bowl with a VPN if you're outside the United States

You could be traveling outside of the United States this weekend but I bet you still want to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Sometimes streaming these big games overseas can flip from an easy score to a major penalty. Streaming services will often block their feeds if you're not in America.

There is a way to get things working again by using a VPN. That stands for "Virtual Private Network," and it'll send your internet through a specific set of servers. It zaps your internet traffic back into the United States even while you're abroad. That means you can head off to the islands, while your internet stays in the heartland.

Want to get a good VPN? It's easy with a subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnels your traffic through different locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections. Give one a try to see if it works for you, and then put it to good use. Even enjoy your football from a half a world away.