How to stream Newsmax for free on your TV

Newsmax is a right-wing media outlet that grew in popularity in the wake of the 2020 election. Like OAN before it, it's become a favorite of those who believe Fox News plays things too straight and wavered in its undying loyalty for Donald Trump. Trump, of course, lost the 2020 presidential election but refused to accept that fact, and Newsmax quickly fell in line as a true believer.

So, then — how can you watch Newsmax on your TV?

There's a scant few streaming services that carry Newsmax. Here's how to watch if you're into that sort of thing.

Watch Newsmax for free with Pluto TV

Pluto is a free streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. (Yes, that's the same ViacomCBS that owns CBS, which is a network with actual news.) Pluto TV is free and supported by advertising that appears during shows.

So you can stream Newsmax that way without having to pay a dime. Which, frankly, is probably the way most people would prefer to stream Newsmax.

Pluto TV is available on all major hardware platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xfinity, and Chromecast. It also has apps for Android and iPhones, dedicated apps for Mac and Windows, and you can watch on select smart TVs from Amazon Fire TV, Hisense, Roku, Samsung and Vizio. And, of course, you can stream Newsmax in a web browser.

Watch Newsmax on Sling TV

Sling TV is the other option for streaming Newsmax on your television. First you'll need either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan. They're $30 a month each, or $45 a month if you get them both.

Then you'll need the News add-on for either one of those packages. Newsmax is included in each.

The Sling Orange news add-on also gets you BBC World News, HLN, Weather Nation, Euronews, Science, News18, RT America, CGTN, and Law & Crime.

The Sling Blue news add-on also gets you Fox Business, CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime, Weather Nation, Science, Euronews, France 24 English, News18, NDTV 24x7, RT America, and CGTN.