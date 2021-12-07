How to watch Ashes 2021 online: free live stream, Test dates and more

Who will be lifting the famous urn this time?

Here's how to watch Ashes 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

A few weeks ago Australia looked heavy favourites to retain the Ashes — and then they lost their captain, Tim Paine, due to off-field events! We won't go into that!!

Suddenly, the little urn looks up for grabs, with both sides having an array of problems.

For Australia, how will new captain Pat Cummins cope? It’s highly unusual for a fast bowler to take on captaining duties, however, you suspect his vice-captain, Steve Smith, will end up pulling plenty of strings.

England’s captain Joe Root, on the other hand, is in the form of his life and has plenty of experience under his captaincy hat. However, if he fails to score heavily it’s hard to see where the runs are coming from for England. For that matter alone Australia are still favourites.

Ben Stokes returning for the first Test is a huge bonus for England, but he’s massively short of match practice.

To add to England’s problems, the first test is in Brisbane, where Australia have been dominant. England last won at The Gabba in 1986! Ian Botham scored a wonderful century in that game, perhaps Stokes could produce a similar display?

If, and it’s a big if, England can escape from the opening match with any kind of positive result it would throw the rest of the series wide open.

Whatever happens, expect some memorable cricket.

How to watch the Ashes for free in Australia

Cricket fans can watch every game for free on Channel 7. Ian Botham and Ricky Ponting will be leading Channel 7’s coverage. Plus, rather more unusually, Stephen Fry is also part of the team!

You can live stream The Ashes for free by going to the 7Plus streaming service and setting up an account.

You can use a VPN if you're not in Australia right now to watch the cricket. How to do that below...

How to watch Ashes 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch the Ashes in the UK

The Ashes are being shown on BT Sport. One option you have is that BT Sport has a £25 monthly pass where you can also see Champions League matches as well as the cricket.

How to watch the Ashes in the USA

You can watch the Ashes in America via streaming service Willow TV. You can get Willow TV through cable TV providers or you could go for a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling TV.

If you’re already a Sling TV customer, you can add Willow TV for just $5 a month. If you don’t have Sling, you can get a Sling package featuring over 30 dollars for only $10 a month.

1st Test: Dec 8-12 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 11am AEDT / 12am GMT

2nd Test: Dec 16-20 一 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 一 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

4th Test: Jan 5-9 一 SCG, Sydney 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

5th Test: Jan 14-18 一 Ground to be confirmed (originally Perth).