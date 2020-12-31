San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel and the Spartans take on Ball State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

It's New Year's Eve, and you're trying to find out how to watch Ball State vs. San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl live online. It's a good thing you came here first.

CBS will air the Offerpad Arizona Bowl Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Eastern time from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

This New Year's Eve game will find the No. 22 San Jose State Spartans (7-0) going for a perfect season against against the Ball State Cardinals (6-1) after both teams saw their schedules shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out how to watch the Arizona Bowl while avoiding cable or satellite, just keep reading.

How to watch Ball State vs. San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl live online

While many of this year's bowl games will appear on ESPN, CBS is going to be the home of the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

To access CBS without a cable or satellite subscription, or even without an antenna, you could just sign up for a streaming service that includes local channels.

To that end, you could go with FuboTV or YouTube TV for $65 per month. Each of those offer local channels as well as a sports channel add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Or you could sign up for Hulu With Live TV for $65 a month. That gives you access to traditional Hulu as well as live television channels.

AT&T TV Now goes for $55 per month and offers local channels. But with that and other services, you'll have to punch in your zip code to make sure CBS is offered in your area.

Meanwhile, Sling is offering a local channels bundle that costs $99 when you prepay for three months of the service. Sling Orange or Blue costs $30 per month, or $45 per month for both.

Finally, you could always sign up for CBS All Access, the streaming service from the network. That runs $6 per month and includes your local CBS station.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, FuboTV and CBS All Access.

Ball State vs. San Jose State — Arizona Bowl preview

San Jose State comes into this game undefeated and fresh off winning the Mountain West Conference title with a win over Boise State. It marked the Spartans' first time winning the conference. It also was the first time since 2012 that San Jose State had a winning record.

That success is all the more impressive given COVID-related restrictions that has forced the relocation of recent home games. Team officials have said they'll travel to the Arizona Bowl despite COVID constraints.

So far this year, the Spartans have proved to have a stingy defense, allowing just 18 points per game while scoring 31 points per game themselves. In just seven games, Spartans receiver Bailey Gaither tallied 725 yards and four touchdowns.

Not to be outdone, the Ball State Cardinals have scored nearly five touchdowns per game this season, racking up more than 450 yards on offense while doing it. Ball State just won the Mid-American Conference title by beating Buffalo.

The Cardinals are led by senior quarterback Drew Plitt, who threw for more than 1,900 yards and 16 touchdowns in a coronavirus-shortened season.

San Jose State is favored to win this game, but you'll have to tune in to see whether that happens.