How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and coach Hans Flick will take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the DFL Supercup.

We get a bonus Bundesliga match this week as we get to watch Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup. The competition pits the top two German leagues — the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga — against each other. But as sometimes happens in this sort of thing, two teams from the top flight have made it to the final match.

That brings us to this week's game, with Bayern and Dortmund.

So. How to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund if you're not in Eastern Europe? Turns out it's pretty easy.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the United States

If you want to watch the DFL Supercup and you're not in Munich this week (too bad, too, because it's a wonderful city), you're in luck. Bayern Munich vs. Dortmund is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. And that's good because ESPN+ is a terrific streaming service, with loads of football to be had. (That includes the American kind as well as what we tend to call soccer here.)

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month, or $49.99 a year if you don't mind signing up for 12 months ahead of time. And if you're really serious about things, definitely check out the epic ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that gets you those three streaming services for $12.99 a month — effectively throwing in one for free.

ESPN+ is available on just about every modern platform you've got — Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, and web browsers. You can watch it on your phone or tablet. You can watch it pretty much everywhere.

Bayren Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: The preview

Two perennial powers in the German professional league should always be a good match. But there's perhaps a little more impetus for both teams to come out with a win on Wednesday in Munich thanks to recent losses.

Both teams are 1-0-1 in the Bundesliga with three points apiece, with Bayern three spots ahead at No. 7 thanks to the plus-five goal differential. Bayern opened its season with an 8-0 drubbing of Schalke, followed by a 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim. In between it won the UEFA Super Cup in extra time over Sevilla.

Dortmund, meanwhile, opened its season with a 3-0 win over Mönchengladbach, then last week's shocking 2-0 loss to Augsburg.

Both teams also will have to play without any fans in the stands, due to the global pandemic. The seven-day report of infections before 100,000 people was at 37.58, just above the 35.00 limit for allowing any fans back inside the venues in Munich. If and when the number drops that low, venues can open back up at 20 percent capacity.