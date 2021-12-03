How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 Championship game

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State is more than just the Big 12 Championship — it will also have a big impact on the College Football Playoffs. The Oklahoma State Cowboys want one of the four playoff spots, but they need to finish strong by winning this title to make their best case for a National Title shot.

College football championship week is filled with games that have major ramifications for conference championships. In addition to Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, there is Georgia vs. Alabama, Oregon vs. Utah and Cincinnati vs. Houston. It will be a busy and impactful Saturday for the college football landscape.

This weekend of college football is filled with must-see games. The Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game will be widely available to national TV audiences as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Saturday, Dec. 4.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State matchup preview

The #9 Baylor Bears (10-2) are having a big turnaround season after going 2-7 last year. Now in head coach Dave Aranda’s second season, they have finished in second place in the conference and punched their ticket to the championship game.

Baylor has wins over big name programs on their 2021 schedule, including two ranked programs — BYU and Oklahoma. They also beat the Texas Longhorns, Kansas Jayhawks, and West Virginia Mountaineers. A big driving force behind the Bears’ success has been their two top rushers. Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner have combined for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Their defense has done a top notch job, finishing in the top third of all college football teams with the fewest points allowed. They’re led by Terrel Bernard, who has five sacks, and J.T. Woods, who has three interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

The #5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) are so close to securing a spot in the College Football Playoffs. All that remains for Mike Gundy’s team is to win here and hope for Alabama to lose against Georgia.

Oklahoma State has three wins against ranked teams this season, including a 24-14 win over Baylor on October 2. A lot of credit is owed to quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has a combined 22 touchdowns, 2211 passing yards and 510 rushing yards. But in their first game, Baylor had no answer for Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren. He scored two rushing touchdowns against the Bears, including the game winner. If Oklahoma State can keep Warren rolling, they’ll be in a good position to hit the playoffs.

Experts expect just that as the Oklahoma State Cowboys are 5.5 point favorites over Baylor.

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 Championship game in the US

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at noon ET on Dec. 4.

The game is set to air for a national TV audience in primetime on ABC. As one of the four major networks, ABC is on nearly every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service. If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services instead, your local ABC station will usually be included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're on the move you should still be able to watch the game on the ESPN app —as long as you're signed up for a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

The final way that you can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game live is by using a good, old-fashioned TV antenna to receive the local ABC station feed.

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the U.K., and this week Baylor vs. Oklahoma State is one of those games. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sports Pass as a standalone service for £25.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State kicks off at 1 am GMT on Sunday, Dec. 5.