How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke in the German Bundesliga

Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund take on FC Schalke on Oct. 24 in the German Bundesliga.

What do you call a 3-0-1 team going up against an 0-3-1 team in the German Bundesliga? The "Mother of All Derbies," apparently. Such is the case on Oct. 24 when Borussia Dortmund plays FC Schalke.

Dortmund goes into the game in fourth place with the winning record and a plus-six goal differential. Schalke, meanwhile, has given up a ridiculous 16 goals in four games while only scoring two.

But a Revierderby is a Revierderby, no matter the records.

So, then, how do you watch Borussia Dortmund play FC Schalke?

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke in the United States

If you're in the United States and want to watch Borussia Dortmund play FC Schalke in Matchday 5, there's only one way to do it — ESPN+.

That goes for all the other Bundesliga matches, too. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the German top-flight league. And you can watch every game for just $5.99 a month, or $49.99 a year.

Or if you're really serious about your content, take a look at the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that gets you all three services for just $12.99 a month, effectively netting you one of them for free.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke — welcome to the Revierderby

Look, Borussia Dortmund is the favorite here. That's just the way it is. They're on a serious tear behind Erling Haaland (with five goals so far this season, and 17 in his last 19 Bundesliga games), as well as Gio Reyna.

Schalke, meanwhile, hasn't won a game in its last 20 matches. It's scored just 2 goals in four games so far, while giving up 16. There's no way to spin that.

But that's the thing about a Derby. Anything can happen in a grudge match like this, especially in Germany's top level of football.