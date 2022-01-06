How to watch 'Call the Midwife' season 11 online from anywhere in the world

Here is now to watch the new season of 'Call the Midwife' online.

Call the Midwife season 11 has arrived following the brilliant Call the Midwife Christmas special 2021 at the end of last year. Here's how to watch Call the Midwife season 11 online wherever you are in the world.

The new season kicks off at Easter in 1967 with Lucille and Cyril still very much in the honeymoon period after their Boxing Day nuptials. But any seasoned Call the Midwife fan knows the Sunday night drama isn't all light and fluffy, the show also deals with many hard-hitting moments in history, and season 11 is no different.

Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, teased some of what we can expect about the new season... "It’s 1967, and we are well into the 60s now. We deal with some very different things throughout the series. There are some wonderful things, like Timothy Turner growing up, becoming a doctor himself, and going out for the first time on a call with his father, but we also meet gangsters because we’re very much into that period."

Season 11 also marks a special milestone in the show, with Nonnatus House celebrating its centenary. Laura Main, who plays Shelagh reveals: "We’ve been celebrating 10 years on Call the Midwife, but they’ve been celebrating 100 years at Nonnatus House. It’s a special moment for everybody."

All our favorite characters are also back for the new season, including a very special comeback for Miriam Margolyes as she reprises her role as Sister Mildred, and we will also see Trixie grow closer to Matthew Aylward... could there be romance on the cards?

How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' season 11 online in the UK

Season 11 of Call the Midwife is made up of eight parts and started on BBC1 on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The period drama will now air on Sunday evenings on BBC1 at 8pm and can be watched on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

How to watch 'Call the Midwife' season 11 online anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Call the Midwife' season 11 online in the US

Call the Midwife season 11 will start in the US on Sunday, Mar. 20 on PBS. An official time is yet to be confirmed, but in the past, the show has aired at 8 pm ET / PT.