How to watch CMA Awards 2021
The CMAs take place Nov. 10 and will feature Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and more.
The one of the biggest nights in country music, the 55th CMA Awards, is taking place on Nov. 10. The CMAs honor the best in country music from the last year (specifically July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021), and in addition to handing out trophies will feature a number of musical performances from some big names.
The CMAs will be hosted this year by Luke Bryan (he’ll also give a performance), though he is just one of the big names that will grace the stage in Nashville. The awards show will feature special collaborations between Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy; Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards; Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; and Chris Young and Kane Brown. Other performers include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, The Voice’s Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band.
Want to tune into the CMAs? Read on to find out how you can watch the CMA Awards from anywhere and who is up for the big prizes.
How to watch the CMA Awards in the U.S.
Since 2006 the CMA Awards have been airing on ABC and that is where U.S. viewers will find the CMAs once again this year on their TVs. The 55th CMAs will air live for viewers in the Eastern and Central Time Zones, starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. It will be delayed for viewers across the rest of the country: It will air in the Mountain Time Zone starting at 7 p.m. local time; Pacific Time Zone will have it starting at 8 p.m. local time; both Alaska and Hawai’i will see the show begin at 7 p.m. local time.
While the timing may be different, the good news is that ABC is one of the four major networks in the U.S., which means it has a local station in essentially every TV market that is carried by all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers (you can check local stations here) or can be received by a TV antenna. ABC is also carried on many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
With either a traditional or live TV streaming subscription, viewers can also watch the CMAs via ABC.com or the ABC app on a computer or mobile device, logging in with their subscription info.
The CMAs broadcast is also expected to be available for next-day viewing on Hulu and ABC.com.
How to watch the CMAs from anywhere in the world
The CMAs will also be available to watch for international country music fans, however, some viewers may have to wait a bit. Here are the details on where the CMAs will be available in other countries:
Canada: Live on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CTV2
Australia: Live on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ADET on 9Gem; will reair on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ADET on Nine
U.K.: Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. GMT on BBC4
Mexico: Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. CST on Multimedios
Latin America: Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ARG on DirecTV
Germany, Switzerland, Austria: TBD on RTLup
Norway: TBD on NRK
Brazil: TBD
Another option for international viewers if they want to watch the ABC broadcast live is to use a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world.
CMA Awards 2021 nominees
The CMAs will hand out 12 awards during the show, honoring individual performers (both vocalists and musicians) and the best songs of the years. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led nominations in 2021 with five a piece. Here is the full slate of nominees for CMA Awards 2021:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Christ Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Caryl Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Album of the Year
29 - Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen
Heart - Eric Church
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Hell of a View” - Eric Church
“One Night Standards” - Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“Hell of a View” - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards” - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Musical Video of the Year
“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Gone” - Dierks Bentley
“Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
Michael Balderston is a D.C.-based entertainment writer and content producer for What to Watch. He previously has written for TV Technology and Awards Circuit.
