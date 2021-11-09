How to watch CMA Awards 2021

The one of the biggest nights in country music, the 55th CMA Awards, is taking place on Nov. 10. The CMAs honor the best in country music from the last year (specifically July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021), and in addition to handing out trophies will feature a number of musical performances from some big names.

The CMAs will be hosted this year by Luke Bryan (he’ll also give a performance), though he is just one of the big names that will grace the stage in Nashville. The awards show will feature special collaborations between Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy; Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards; Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; and Chris Young and Kane Brown. Other performers include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, The Voice’s Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band.

Want to tune into the CMAs? Read on to find out how you can watch the CMA Awards from anywhere and who is up for the big prizes.

How to watch the CMA Awards in the U.S.

Since 2006 the CMA Awards have been airing on ABC and that is where U.S. viewers will find the CMAs once again this year on their TVs. The 55th CMAs will air live for viewers in the Eastern and Central Time Zones, starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. It will be delayed for viewers across the rest of the country: It will air in the Mountain Time Zone starting at 7 p.m. local time; Pacific Time Zone will have it starting at 8 p.m. local time; both Alaska and Hawai’i will see the show begin at 7 p.m. local time.

While the timing may be different, the good news is that ABC is one of the four major networks in the U.S., which means it has a local station in essentially every TV market that is carried by all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers (you can check local stations here ) or can be received by a TV antenna. ABC is also carried on many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

With either a traditional or live TV streaming subscription, viewers can also watch the CMAs via ABC.com or the ABC app on a computer or mobile device, logging in with their subscription info.

The CMAs broadcast is also expected to be available for next-day viewing on Hulu and ABC.com.

How to watch the CMAs from anywhere in the world

The CMAs will also be available to watch for international country music fans, however, some viewers may have to wait a bit. Here are the details on where the CMAs will be available in other countries:

Canada: Live on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CTV2

Australia: Live on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ADET on 9Gem; will reair on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ADET on Nine

U.K.: Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. GMT on BBC4

Mexico: Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. CST on Multimedios

Latin America: Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ARG on DirecTV

Germany, Switzerland, Austria: TBD on RTLup

Norway: TBD on NRK

Brazil: TBD

Another option for international viewers if they want to watch the ABC broadcast live is to use a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world.

CMA Awards 2021 nominees

Eric Church performs during America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute To Billy Gibbons, A Live Benefit Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on May 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image credit: Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for America Salutes You)

The CMAs will hand out 12 awards during the show, honoring individual performers (both vocalists and musicians) and the best songs of the years. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led nominations in 2021 with five a piece. Here is the full slate of nominees for CMA Awards 2021:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Christ Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Caryl Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Album of the Year

29 - Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

Heart - Eric Church

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Hell of a View” - Eric Church

“One Night Standards” - Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“Hell of a View” - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Musical Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone” - Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Aaron Sterling

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells