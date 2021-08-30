How to watch college football week 1
The 2021 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, with plenty of exciting matchups.
College football technically opened this past weekend with a handful of games in what is commonly referred to as week zero, but the 2021 season ramps into high gear this week with a massive slate of week one games from Wednesday, Sept. 1, to next Monday, Sept. 6.
There are 79 games that will be played over the course of the week across ESPN, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, CBS Sports Network, ESPN Plus and individual conference channels (five games are on the schedule but will only be available locally). The slate includes plenty of top 25 matchups, the first Saturday Night Football game of the week and more.
With this plethora of games on the docket, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the schedule and how you can watch as many games as possible.
College football week one schedule
(All times are Eastern)
Sept. 1
UAB vs. Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 2
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
The Citadel vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
Long Island University at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Boise State at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN
Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Weber State at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., Pac 12 Network
South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
East Carolina at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox
Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC Network
UT Martin at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN Plus
Southern Utah at No. 25 Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., Pac 12 Network
Sept. 3
No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network
St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN3
South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus
Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN
Northern Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m., Pac 12 Network
South Dakota State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Sept. 4
No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon, ABC
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, Noon, Fox
UL Monroe at Kentucky, Noon, SEC Network
Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
Western Michigan at Michigan, Noon, ESPN
Holy Cross at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network
Stanford at Kansas State, Noon, Fox Sports 1
Army at Georgia State, Noon, Fox Sports 1
Fordham at Nebraska, Noon, Big Ten Network
Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac 12 Network
Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami (OH) at No. 8 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Central Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network
UMass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas, 4:30 p.m., Fox
San Jose State at No. 15 USC, 5 p.m., Pac 12 Network
Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network
Monmouth at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Oregon State at Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Texas Tech vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus
Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus
Norfolk State at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN 3
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, 7 p.m, ESPN3
Southern at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN3
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson, 7:30 p.m, ABC
Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Northwestern State at North Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
William & Mary at UVA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Montana at No. 20 Washington, 8 p.m., Pac 12 Network
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Southern Miss at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN Plus
Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus
No. 16 LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., Fox
Bethune-Cookman at UTEL, 9 p.m., ESPN3
Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
BYU vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Utah State at Washington State, 11 p.m., Pac 12 Network
Sept. 5
No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Sept. 6
Louisville at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN
How to watch college football week one in the U.S.
With all the different networks, and even some streaming services, carrying games, it can be a little confusing to know what may be readily available to you or how to sign up so that you can watch your favorite team this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
Games on ABC and Fox are available on your local network stations (check local listings). Barring any contract dispute between stations and cable/satellite providers, these stations are available to all traditional cable subscribers. A TV antenna can also easily pick up these channels over-the-air. Those are the old school methods; the new school would be through a vMVPD service, like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, all of which offer local network channels in all of their packages.
ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and CBS Sports Network, meanwhile, are premium sports cable channels. These can be available through traditional cable subscriptions or on the likes of Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, you just need to double check to make sure that the package you are signed up for or are planning to sign up offers these specific channels.
ESPN bills itself as the world-wide leader in sports, and it certainly makes a strong argument with all of its different offshoots that will carry college football games throughout the season. Among the ancillary ESPN channels that will carry games are ESPN3, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network. All of these channels are available through specific premium cable packages, while ESPN3, ESPNU and the SEC Network are available through all of the previously mentioned vMVPD streaming services. The ACC Network can be included with Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
ESPN Plus is another option that the network is utilizing more of, offering exclusive games on the streaming service. Consumers sign up for ESPN Plus directly, which costs $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is available to stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple products, Samsung Smart TVs, Android mobile devices and TVs, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S | X, Chromecast and Xfinity. In addition, ESPN Plus is the exclusive streaming home for Big 12 Now.
All games showing on any of the ESPN channels are also available through watchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, as long as you are signed up to a proper cable provider.
Then there are the independent conference TV networks, including the Big Ten Network and the Pac 12 Network. The Big Ten Network can be watched on the majority of cable providers as well as big satellite providers including DirecTV and Dish, it is also available on Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The same goes for the Pac 12 Network as far as cable and satellite providers, but only Fubo TV and Sling TV carry the Pac 12 Network for vMVPD services.
How to watch college football in the U.K.
Select college football games will be broadcast each week for U.K. audiences on BT Sport, generally on BT Sport ESPN. For £10 BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their package, or consumers can add BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.
Here is the schedule for BT Sports coverage of college football week one:
Sept. 2
UAB vs. Jacksonville State, 12:30 a.m. GMT
Sept. 3
Boise State at UCF, Midnight GMT
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 11 p.m. GMT
Sept. 4
Michigan State at Northwestern, 2 a.m. GMT
Oklahoma at Tulane, 5 p.m. GMT
Western Michigan at Michigan, 5 p.m. GMT
Alabama vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. GMT
Sept. 5
Texas Tech at Houston, Midnight GMT
Georgia at Clemson, Midnight GMT
BYU vs. Arizona, 3:30 a.m. GMT
Jackson State vs. Florida A&M, 8 p.m. GMT
Sept. 6
Notre Dame at Florida State, 12:30 a.m. GMT
How to watch college football week one from anywhere
You don’t have to worry if you’re abroad and your afraid of missing out on your alma mater’s first game of the 2021 college football season, that’s where a virtual private network, or VPN, comes in. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world.View Deal
