How to watch college football week 1

College football technically opened this past weekend with a handful of games in what is commonly referred to as week zero, but the 2021 season ramps into high gear this week with a massive slate of week one games from Wednesday, Sept. 1, to next Monday, Sept. 6.

There are 79 games that will be played over the course of the week across ESPN, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, CBS Sports Network, ESPN Plus and individual conference channels (five games are on the schedule but will only be available locally). The slate includes plenty of top 25 matchups, the first Saturday Night Football game of the week and more.

With this plethora of games on the docket, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the schedule and how you can watch as many games as possible.

(All times are Eastern)

Sept. 1

UAB vs. Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 2

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

The Citadel vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Long Island University at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Boise State at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN

Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Wagner at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Weber State at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., Pac 12 Network

South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

East Carolina at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

UC Davis at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox

Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC Network

UT Martin at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN Plus

Southern Utah at No. 25 Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., Pac 12 Network

Sept. 3

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN3

South Dakota at Kansas, 8 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus

Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN

Northern Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m., Pac 12 Network

South Dakota State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Sept. 4

No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane, Noon, ABC

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, Noon, Fox

UL Monroe at Kentucky, Noon, SEC Network

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Western Michigan at Michigan, Noon, ESPN

Holy Cross at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network

Stanford at Kansas State, Noon, Fox Sports 1

Army at Georgia State, Noon, Fox Sports 1

Fordham at Nebraska, Noon, Big Ten Network

Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac 12 Network

Rice at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami (OH) at No. 8 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Central Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network

UMass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas, 4:30 p.m., Fox

San Jose State at No. 15 USC, 5 p.m., Pac 12 Network

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus/SEC Network

Monmouth at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oregon State at Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus

Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Norfolk State at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN 3

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, 7 p.m, ESPN3

Southern at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN3

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson, 7:30 p.m, ABC

Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Northwestern State at North Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

William & Mary at UVA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Montana at No. 20 Washington, 8 p.m., Pac 12 Network

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Southern Miss at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN Plus

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN Plus

No. 16 LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., Fox

Bethune-Cookman at UTEL, 9 p.m., ESPN3

Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

BYU vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Utah State at Washington State, 11 p.m., Pac 12 Network

Sept. 5

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 6

Louisville at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN

With all the different networks, and even some streaming services, carrying games, it can be a little confusing to know what may be readily available to you or how to sign up so that you can watch your favorite team this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Games on ABC and Fox are available on your local network stations (check local listings). Barring any contract dispute between stations and cable/satellite providers, these stations are available to all traditional cable subscribers. A TV antenna can also easily pick up these channels over-the-air. Those are the old school methods; the new school would be through a vMVPD service, like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, all of which offer local network channels in all of their packages.

ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and CBS Sports Network, meanwhile, are premium sports cable channels. These can be available through traditional cable subscriptions or on the likes of Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, you just need to double check to make sure that the package you are signed up for or are planning to sign up offers these specific channels.

ESPN bills itself as the world-wide leader in sports, and it certainly makes a strong argument with all of its different offshoots that will carry college football games throughout the season. Among the ancillary ESPN channels that will carry games are ESPN3, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network. All of these channels are available through specific premium cable packages, while ESPN3, ESPNU and the SEC Network are available through all of the previously mentioned vMVPD streaming services. The ACC Network can be included with Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN Plus is another option that the network is utilizing more of, offering exclusive games on the streaming service. Consumers sign up for ESPN Plus directly, which costs $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is available to stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple products, Samsung Smart TVs, Android mobile devices and TVs, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S | X, Chromecast and Xfinity. In addition, ESPN Plus is the exclusive streaming home for Big 12 Now.

All games showing on any of the ESPN channels are also available through watchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, as long as you are signed up to a proper cable provider.

Then there are the independent conference TV networks, including the Big Ten Network and the Pac 12 Network. The Big Ten Network can be watched on the majority of cable providers as well as big satellite providers including DirecTV and Dish, it is also available on Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The same goes for the Pac 12 Network as far as cable and satellite providers, but only Fubo TV and Sling TV carry the Pac 12 Network for vMVPD services.

Select college football games will be broadcast each week for U.K. audiences on BT Sport, generally on BT Sport ESPN. For £10 BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their package, or consumers can add BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

Here is the schedule for BT Sports coverage of college football week one:

Sept. 2

UAB vs. Jacksonville State, 12:30 a.m. GMT

Sept. 3

Boise State at UCF, Midnight GMT

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 11 p.m. GMT

Sept. 4

Michigan State at Northwestern, 2 a.m. GMT

Oklahoma at Tulane, 5 p.m. GMT

Western Michigan at Michigan, 5 p.m. GMT

Alabama vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. GMT

Sept. 5

Texas Tech at Houston, Midnight GMT

Georgia at Clemson, Midnight GMT

BYU vs. Arizona, 3:30 a.m. GMT

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M, 8 p.m. GMT

Sept. 6

Notre Dame at Florida State, 12:30 a.m. GMT

You don’t have to worry if you’re abroad and your afraid of missing out on your alma mater’s first game of the 2021 college football season, that’s where a virtual private network, or VPN, comes in. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.