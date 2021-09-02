How to watch England V Hungary online in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

England v Hungary is the next challenge for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions who will now have their sights firmly set on a World Cup win. Here's how you can watch England v Hungary online tonight.

After losing to Italy in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out at the Euros earlier this year, the England squad will be looking to return to form as the qualifying stages for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar resume.

So far, the England team has had an unbeaten run of qualifiers for next year's World Cup. Their first match came in March 2021, where they defeated San Marino 5-0 at Wembley Stadium in London.

After that, they headed to Tirana to face Albania on home turf just a few days later and beat them 2-0. They then secured a 2-1 win over Poland at Wembley, after Harry Maguire scored in the 85th minute.

Their match against Hungary tonight is likely to be their trickiest yet. Hungary currently sits at second place with 7 points, just two points behind England in Group I.

Will England consolidate their lead and strengthen their chances of appearing in the World Cup next year tonight? Here's how to watch England v Hungary to find out!

How to watch England v Hungary in the UK

England faces Hungary tonight (2 September). Coverage for this World Cup qualifier will begin on ITV and ITV Hub at 7:15 pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 pm.

This is the first of three England games over the next week. They face Andorra on Sunday, 5 September at 5:00 pm and Poland on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:45 pm.

*above times are all BST.

How to watch England v Hungary anywhere in the world

If you're not going to be at home but still want to tune in to see which team triumphs this evening, you'll need access to a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers that might stop you from accessing your favourite shows by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the IP address to make your device think it is in a different location, enabling you to watch the things you love around the world... including the football!

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, but if you sign up for an annual plan you'll be eligible for 3 months absolutely free!