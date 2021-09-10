How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort promises to be an unmissable match-up. One of professional boxing's greats is about to face off against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. Their fight is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida.

Originally, retired professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya was set to fight Vitor Belfort. De La Hoya had been prepping hard for his comeback, but he posted a tweet explaining that he would have to pull out after contracting COVID-19 just a week before the fight was scheduled to take place. Although he has since left the hospital, Evander Holyfield stepped in to take his place.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5JzvSeptember 3, 2021 See more

With the "Golden Boy" gone, Belfort faces a very different challenge to the one he was initially prepped for. Plus, the option of having commentary provided by a former US President should ensure this is a fight night you won't forget anytime soon.

Here's what you need to know about the Holyfield vs Belfort matchup and how to watch it online.

Tale of the tape: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

To date, Evander Holyfield is the only American boxer to reign in two weight classes (cruiserweight and heavyweight). He has claimed the WBA title four times; He first claimed it from 1990 to '92, when he also held the WBC and IBF titles. He claimed the WBA and IBF titles again from '93 to 94', and held the WBA title the third time from 1996 to 1999. A third IBF title followed from 1997 to 1999, before he took that fourth WBA title from 2000 to 2001.

Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield originally retired in 2011 with a career record of 44-10-2 (with 29 knockouts). At 58 years old he's finally making a comeback since he returned to training amid rumors of a Tyson v Holyfield trilogy match which hasn't materialized just yet.

The Real Deal faces a formidable opponent in MMA fighter Vitor Belfort, even though he has only had one previous professional boxing match and retired from the world of MMA back in 2018. His current UFC career record stands at 26-14-0 (with 1 NC).

The official weigh-in is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at 1:00 pm ET, or 6:00 pm BST for U.K. readers, so you'll find out where they both stand going into the fight very soon.

What are the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort undercard fights?

Holyfield v Belfort is the main event on Saturday night, but there are undercard fights lined up for the pay-per-view. They are:

Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva

David Haye v Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort in the U.S.

There's only one option for watching the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort pay-per-view, and that's with FiteTV. This fight costs $49.99, but that does include unlimited replays through till Dec. 11, 2021.

Whilst there isn't a choice of streaming services for the fight, there is a choice of commentary tracks. Former President Donald Trump will be hosting and providing commentary for the fight joined by his son, Trump Jr.

After you purchase PPV access, you'll be asked whether you want to stream the event with regular or with Donald Trump's guest commentary track instead.

The pay-per-view begins at 7:00 pm ET in the U.S., with Holyfield and Belfort's ring walks scheduled for 11:00 pm ET.

Streaming the fight on FiteTV is also an option in Canada.

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort in the U.K.

If you want to stay late up for the fight this weekend, the only place you'll be able to watch the Holyfield vs. Belfort via pay-per-view is on FiteTV.

Although it might cost you some sleep, U.K. viewers willing to stay up late will benefit from a drastically lower price. FiteTV is offering streaming access to the fight in the U.K. for just £10.

Do bear in mind that if you want this lower price and you'll be watching from outside of the UK you'll need to use a VPN to access FiteTV first.

The event should begin at midnight on Sunday, Sept. 12, with Holyfield and Belfort's ring walks slated for 4:00 am BST.

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort from anywhere

If you’re outside of the U.S. or U.K., a great way to tune into the Holyfield vs Belfort match is with a virtual private network, or a VPN.

A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing anyone to watch the content they want on an encrypted feed.