Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney is tackled during the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

College football fans looking to find out how to watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl live online have come to the right place. This is the kind of thing we're here for.

ESPN will air The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Wednesday's game will mark just the second time these two college football powerhouses have met. The Gators beat the Sooners in the 2009 national championship game.

To make sure you know where to find this game between two top-10 teams on major streaming services, just keep reading.

How to watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl live online

As I mentioned before, ESPN will carry this game Wednesday night. If you're using cable or satellite, then you probably already know how to find ESPN. But if you're not, you're going to need to pick out a streaming service.

Let's start with FuboTV and YouTube TV. Each of those services cost $65 per month. And for an extra $11 per month, you can get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Next, there's Hulu With Live TV, which runs $65 per month. That's the original Hulu you're familiar with, along with live television channels. And there's AT&T TV Now, which costs $55 per month for its more basic package. Both services include ESPN on their channel lineups.

A cheaper option would be Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for $10 a month. While that's lighter on the wallet, Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue. You could just skip the decision-making part and get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Florida vs. Oklahoma — Cotton Bowl preview

It's been more than a decade since No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida met in the national championship game, the first and only time the two teams have met. That game saw Tim Tebow (remember him?) lead Florida to a 10-point win.

This year, they both finished second in their respective conferences to earn a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

Florida is coming off two straight losses, including a narrow defeat in the SEC Championship to No. 1 Alabama. A week before, a penalty prompted by a thrown shoe led to an upset loss to LSU.

The Gators are led by quarterback Kyle Trask, who's a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. He's thrown for a hefty 4,100 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is coming off a win in the Big 12 championship game over Iowa State earlier this month, avenging a loss from earlier in the season. Manning the Oklahoma offense is freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has thrown for almost 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Whether Rattler and the rest of the Sooners will be able to avenge that 2009 championship game loss has yet to be seen. Tune in Wednesday night to find out how the Cotton Bowl plays out.