Michael Myers has been terrorizing poor Laurie Strode and the people of Haddonfield for a long time, and he’ll do so again in his latest sequel, Halloween Kills, which releases Friday, Oct. 15. But with Halloween Kills, Michael will go some place he’s never gone before — to streaming.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which was itself a reconfiguration of the Halloween timeline that pretty much just dropped every Halloween sequel that came before it. What that allowed though was the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who will once again star in Halloween Kills, alongside Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.

2018’s Halloween takes place 40 years after the event of the first film, with Laurie Strode haunted by the night Michael Myers nearly killed her in 1978. Hearing that Michael has escaped the mental hospital, Laurie readies herself and her family for another confrontation.

The storyline of Halloween Kills will pick up almost immediately after the events of Halloween, with Michael surviving everything that the Strode family throws at him and continuing his killing spree. But now, in addition to the Strodes, the town of Haddonfield will rise up in an attempt to stop Michael.

What to Watch reviewer Matt Donato described Halloween Kills as “an onslaught of malice and murder that is one of the most primal Halloween sequels thus far.”

If that piques your interest, then you’ll want to know how you can watch Halloween Kills when it becomes available. And good news, there will be multiple ways to watch the latest entry to the horror franchise.

How to watch ‘Halloween Kills’

Halloween Kills is double dipping with its release strategy, as the film is opting to play both in movie theaters and have a simultaneous release on a streaming service, Peacock to be exact. NBCUniversal previously employed this strategy with Boss Baby 2 earlier in 2021.

The first option is for audiences to go see Halloween Kills at their local theater. This just requires you to check where and what time Halloween Kills is playing and purchasing a ticket; though if you’re looking to save on a trip to a movie theater, learning about movie theater subscription deals is a good idea. If you are planning to head out to see Halloween Kills on the big screen, please be aware of your local mask/vaccine guidelines to ensure that you and everyone else has a safe and enjoyable (or in the case of Halloween Kills, frightful) experience.

The other option to watch Halloween Kills starting Oct. 15 is to stream it on the NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. While Peacock does have a free version, Halloween Kills will only be available for subscribers to Peacock Premium, which is available for either $4.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month(without ads). Once you are signed up for either version of Peacock Premium, you will be able to watch Halloween Kills at no additional cost.