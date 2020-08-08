How to watch Lewis-Oleinik livestream in UFC Fight Night Aug. 8 on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Vegas 6 starts off an August that will be heavy on the heavyweights, and it should be an intriguing main event. They continue with their fan-free shows at the UFC APEX facility with a top ten showdown sure to have implications for the winner of the UFC 252 Main event.

A colorful fan favorite would love to earn a second shot at the belt, and he faces an MMA vet who has 73 fights in his long pro career. You can see the boxer and the grappler battle each other by watching Lewis vs. Oleinik in UFC Fight Night exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik?

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik is broadcasting on Saturday, Aug. 8 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at Midnight British time and the Main Card beginning at 2 a.m. British time.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik in the U.S.?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Lewis and Oleinik. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik — The Main Event Preview

Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis (23-7) is the fourth ranked heavyweight contender, and he’s one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC , both in and out of the octagon. Lewis has won a bunch of Fight of the Night awards in the UFC, and he was a heavyweight champ in the Legacy FC promotion. His rough boxing style has led to some of the most exciting knockouts in the sport, and he gives some colorful, hilariously honest post-fight interviews.

Lewis lost convincingly in a title fight against Daniel Cormier almost two years ago, but he’s coming off two straight wins. If he can make it three in a row, expect him to root for Stipe Miocic in UFC 252, so he can angle for a title shot, and for a different outcome this time.

Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik (59-13-1) is the tenth ranked UFC Men’s heavyweight fighter, but he’s still seeking a big victory against a top UFC heavyweight. Oleinik has won his last two fights, just like Derrick Lewis, but he’s 0-2 against the current top ten heavyweight fighters. In fact, he’s been knocked out in each of his losses to top contenders. Oleinik did score a split decision over thirteenth ranked Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249 in May.

However, with Oleinik at 43 years old, it’s amazing to think he’s battling at this high a level. His record is long enough for two or three careers, Derrick Lewis was likely in middle school when Oleinik scored his first professional win. If this experienced grappler can get Lewis to the ground and wear him out, Oleinik will have good reason to hit his seventy-fifth fight and beyond.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Lewis vs. Oleinik live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Lewis vs. Oleinik starting at 9 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

The cost: £25 a month

£25 a month UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik on BT Sport Pass: Yes.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN+

Main Card 9 p.m., ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (23-7) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1)

Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1) vs. Chris Weidman (14-5)

Maki Pitolo (13-5) vs. Darren Stewart (11-5)

Yana Kunitskaya (12-5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (5-4-2)

Beneil Dariush (18-4) vs. Scott Holtzman (14-3)

Prelims

Tim Means (29-12-1) vs. Laureano Staropoli (9-2)

Nasrat Haqparast (11-3) vs. Alex Munoz (6-0)

Andrew Sanchez (12-5) vs. Wellington Turman (16-3)

Gavin Tucker (11-1) vs. Justin Jaynes (16-4)

Youssef Zalal (9-2) vs. Peter Barrett (9-2)

Irwin Rivera (9-5) vs. Ali Alqaisi (debut)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik

UFC FIght Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 on August 15. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik cost?