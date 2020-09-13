How to watch Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Live stream the Premier League

The Premier League is back. And while Liverpool vs. Leeds isn't the first game on the schedule for Sept. 12 — that belongs to Fulham and Arsenal — all eyes are obviously on the defending champs to see if they'll be able to run away with things again this season.

It is, of course, just a few scant weeks since the previous Premier League season wrapped up, delayed due to the global pandemic. (And even more recent was Liverpool losing to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield match.)

But Liverpool is back. Mohamed Salah is ready to do his thing again. Jurgen Klopp is going up against Marcelo Bielsa and a Leeds team that earned promotion out of the English Football League.

And we'll get to watch every minute.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Leeds in the United States

Liverpool vs. Leeds will be televised on NBC (and in Spanish on Telemundo) at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

That means it'll be available on all the major U.S. streaming services. (We recommend taking a look at Sling TV if you're on the hunt.)

Where can you watch the game in Canada?

If you're in Canada and want to watch the match between Liverpool and Leeds United, you'll need to do so on DAZN.

Where can you watch the game in the UK?

The game is on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League at 5:30 p.m.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Leeds from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your home market for the game and still want to see the game. It's worth giving a VPN a shot.

A VPN can route all your network traffic through home country. So if you'd normally be watching from Germany but aren't actually in Germany, you can make it look like you're in Germany with a VPN. (And for all intents and purposes, it's like your computer is in Germany.) Or Spain, or the UK, or wherever. A VPN basically levels the playing field in that way.

But you want a VPN you can trust, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted a like — will be going through it. Fortunately, some of the best are also some of the most affordable.

ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPNs for watching our favorite sports while we're away from our home countries. It's plenty affordable — the equivalent of a Starbucks run a month, more or less — and does what needs to be done to keep your network traffic secure. And the 30-day money-back guarantee means you have nothing to lose.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Leeds: Some background

Liverpool begins their defence of the title with an intriguing game against Leeds United. Leeds have waited 16 years to get back into top flight football, and with Marcelo Bielsa, at the helm, they have finally achieved that ambition. To start your league campaign at Anfield, it cannot get any tougher an examination for a football club. Liverpool has not lost a league game at Anfield since April 2017 with a defeat to Crystal Palace, which means there has been three full league campaigns where they have not lost at home, quite a record.

Liverpool fans will expect three points this coming Saturday against a Leeds side who play attractive football. The question is do they have the ability, experience and nous at this level to come away from their first Premier League game in 16 years with a point or even dare they dream three points?

Liverpool vs. Leeds: Players to watch

So many stars to choose from but picking one from each side my first selection is Liverpool’s, Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League. His ability to play right across the frontline makes him a real danger for all defences in this league and his ability to score and create goals makes him such a threat. Last season, he scored 22 goals in all competitions, and I fully expect him to better those numbers this season. A real talent.

For this game, Leeds will need to be disciplined, take their chances, and no doubt be able to defend resolutely. For this reason, my choice of player to watch is their club captain, Liam Cooper. A fine defender in the Championship, who gives you the impression he enjoys defending. I have no doubt he cannot wait to play in the Premier League, and now finally he gets his chance against none other than the League Champions in the first game of the new season. How Cooper performs will go a long way to how Leeds fare at Anfield.

Liverpool vs. Leeds: Prediction

A great challenge for Leeds first game up, and I do think they will do well this season, but for this game I cannot see anything other than a Liverpool win as they begin their tilt on becoming Champions again.

My scoreline prediction is:

Liverpool 2, Leeds United 1