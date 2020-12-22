How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City in the Premier League anywhere in the world

When Manchester United and Leicester City last met on the pitch, Manchester United came away with a 2-0 victory and snatched a place in the UEFA Champions League away from Leicester City. At the time of writing, there’s only one point between these two top-of-the-table teams, although Chelsea vs. West Ham might just change that.

Manchester United have been on a bit of a hot streak recently. In their last five matches, they have only drawn once and won their four other matches. They currently sit in third place on the league table with 8-2-3, with 26 points overall.

Leicester City, meanwhile, recently clinched a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Leicester will be looking to capitalize on that win by fighting off Manchester United when they face off this Saturday. Leicester currently sits at second place in the Premier League on 9-0-5, with 27 points overall.

Whatever happens, this will be an unmissable way for the Premier League to restart after its Christmas break.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City from anywhere

If you’re seeing out the holiday season in a different place to where you'd normally watch football, investing in a VPN will ensure you can watch the game from anywhere in the world.

A Virtual Private Network will route all your personal network traffic through a server of your choice, in a country of your choice. To service providers, this means your computer looks like it is in a different country entirely. With that disguised connection, you can access TV and other content from other regions that you might otherwise not have access to.

As all your traffic - encrypted or not - is piped through their server, you do need to be able to trust your data is being handled safely by your chosen VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City in the U.S.

If you're wanting to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City in the U.S., you'll be committing to an early start on December 26. To watch in the U. S., you’ll have to tune in via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

While Peacock can be accessed for free with ads, you’ll need to pay for Peacock Premium to watch Premier League games, which costs $4.99 a month. Along with that you'll get exclusive content not available on the free tier. Paying an extra $5 a month will get rid of a lot of those pesky ads in the on-demand content, too.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City will start at 7:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 26.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City in the UK

Manchester United vs. Leicester City will be shown exclusively on BT Sport in the UK.

You can sign up directly at the BT Sport website , and then watch on most streaming devices like your PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, mobiles or tablets on the BT Sport app.

One of the best options to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City on BT Sport is with a Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass on NOW TV. You can choose between two different Sky Now TV Sky Sports passes , including a Day Pass for £9.99 or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Kickoff in the UK is 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.