How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight

Ring the bell, it’s a fight weekend. Stepping into the ring will be one of the best fighters of the 21st century, Manny Pacquiao, as he takes on current WBA Welterweight (super) champion Yordenis Ugas. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas actually wasn’t even supposed to be the fight headlining this weekend. Originally, Errol Spence Jr., the WBC and IBF welterweight champions, was set to trade blows with Paquiao. However, on Aug. 10 it was announced that Spence had a retinal tear and was forced to scratch from the fight . Ugas was already scheduled to fight that night in a title defense, so they were just able to swap him in for Spence.

Let’s dive into the Pacquiao vs. Ugas matchup and just how you can tune in to watch the fight this weekend.

Tale of the tape: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao is one of the most well known and successful boxers of the 21st century. Hailing from the Philippines, Pacquiao has a career record of 62-7-2, including wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and Adrien Broner. He has won 12 world titles across eight different weight divisions, something that no one else has ever done. Outside of the world of boxing, Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines.

Pacquiao is now 42 years old and his last fight was two years ago against Keith Thurman in July 2019. In that fight he actually won the WBA welterweight belt that Ugas now holds. Following a WBA rule, Pacquiao was stripped of the title because of inactivity; this is why Ugas is referred to as the WBA (super) champion. So perhaps Pacquiao will be amped to reclaim a championship that he didn’t actually lose in the ring.

Yordenis Ugas, meanwhile, is a 35-year-old Cuban boxer with a career record of 26-4, including having won 11 of his last 12 decisions.

The weigh-in for the two boxers is scheduled to be held on Friday, Aug. 20, but the unofficial tale-of-the-tape for the two puts Pacquiao at 5 foot 5 and 1/2 inches, 145.5 pounds with a 67-inch reach (per his last fight), with Ugas measuring in at 5 foot 9 inches, 147 pounds and a 69-inch reach (from his Sept. 2020 fight).

What are the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas main card and undercard fights?

In addition to Pacquio vs Ugas, there will be three other fights that are included in the pay-per-view offering. Here are the main card matchups:

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz (welterweight)

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja (featherweight)

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon (welterweight)

Here are the undercard bouts:

Frank Martin vs Ryan Kielczweski (lightweight)

Jose Valenzuela vs Esteban Sanchez (lightweight)

Steven Torres vs Justin Rolfe (heavyweight)

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas in the U.S.

The main card for the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight will kick off on pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 21, with the headlining fight expected to start just after midnight. While there isn’t a free option to watch the fight (unlike in the Philippines, which will be showing it for free on three networks), there are multiple PPV options to watch it however you’d like.

The first one is Fox Sports PPV through the Fox Sports app. This will make the bout available to watch on your TV through an Apple TV (Gen 4 or higher), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox or Android TV; on an iOS 13 or Android 6.0 phone or tablet; or on a computer through FoxSports.com.

The Fite.TV streaming service will also carry the PPV broadcast for subscribers, with it being available through iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox and various smart TV models.

In addition, YouTube will offer the fight PPV.

The price is the same across all platforms — $74.95.

These options are also available to Canadian viewers.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas in the U.K.

Sky has exclusive rights for Yordenis Ugas fights in the U.K. As part of this, if you’re a Sky subscriber you can actually watch the fight at no additional cost as it is not a PPV event. The one down side is that the main card won’t start until 2 a.m. BST on Aug. 22, with Pacquiao and Ugas not expected to start until around 5 a.m. BST.

Coverage will be on Sky Sports Main Event, or you can live stream it through the Sky Go app that’s available on iOS and Android mobile and tablet products, laptops, PlayStation and Xbox.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas from anywhere

If you’re outside of the U.S. (and Canada) or U.K., one way to tune in is by using a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.