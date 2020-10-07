How to watch Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks online

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. He'll look to keep his team undefeated against the Vikings.

Fans trying to find out how to watch the Minnesota Vikings at the Seattle Seahawks are in luck, as options abound for catching this Sunday night tilt.

The Vikings (1-3) will play Seattle (4-0) Sunday, Oct. 11, starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC, the home for Sunday night games this fall. The Vikings are trying to get their season back on track while the Seahawks attempt to keep their undefeated record intact.

If you don't have cable, satellite or an antenna, don't despair. Plenty of streaming services carry NBC, along with plenty of other channels. Let's break it down.

How to watch the Vikings at Seahawks from anywhere

If you want to watch Sunday night's game match between Minnesota and Seattle but you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service, a VPN might well get things done for you. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on NBC but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

The trick is finding a VPN that's trustworthy and affordable. And for that, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial. It's super-easy to use on any of your devices — and it should be available on all of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Vikings at Seahawks

Fortunately for cord-cutters, NBC is carried on the major streaming platforms. The hard part is picking out which one is right for you.

Sling carries NBC on its Blue package in select markets for just $30 a month. But be aware that the low price means you aren't getting certain channels offered on Sling's Orange package, like ESPN. You can get both Blue and Orange for $45 per month.

On the other hand, competing streaming giants also offer local channels. That's the case with Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month, as well as YouTube TV and FuboTV at $65 per month each. Make sure to double-check each of their websites to find out what channels are available in your area.

Also be sure to find out what features each service offers, like if it offers RedZone from NFL Network. On FuboTV and YouTube TV, for instance, you can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels for $11 per month via add-ons. Sling offers a similar add-on for $10 per month.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Vikings at Seahawks preview

Week 5 finds these two NFC teams in very different positions. The Seahawks are undefeated through four games, and quarterback Russell Wilson has been the early-season favorite for the NFL's most valuable player after tossing 16 touchdowns and nearly 1,300 yards.

The Vikings, meanwhile, showed some life in Week 4 and managed to defeat the Houston Texans for their first win of the season. But that victory came against the winless Houston Texans, who fired their coach Monday. They'll face a much bigger test Sunday night against the potent Seattle offense that hasn't scored less than 30 points this season.

But the Seattle defense hasn't exactly been a brick wall. They've allowed each of their opponents to score at least 20 points this season. Taken together, Sunday night's game may be a high-scoring affair.

These two teams last played in December 2019, when Seattle fended off a late-game comeback attempt from the Vikings and came away with a 37-30 win. Both teams were later knocked out of the playoffs during the second round.