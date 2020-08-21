How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Former MVP Bryce Harper must be at his best if the Philadelphia Phillies are to defeat the Atlanta Braves and rise in the standings.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies sees the team with the second-best record in the National League last season with their foot firmly on the gas a balanced roster — and a three-game stretch starting with a home-field advantage against an NL East rival.

What to watch in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game:

Despite all of his team’s shortcomings, former MVP Bryce Harper remains an absolute tank for the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately for him, the rest of his team hasn’t been able to step up to be as competitive as he has. Harper is tied for the lead on his team in total hits with 23 on the season including a dominant performance on August 18 against the Boston Red Sox.

Harper finished that outing with two runs and three runs batted in during his five at-bats. That 13-6 victory was the final of a four-game winning streak before the Red Sox got revenge in the following match. It was first baseman Rhys Hoskins that provided the support in that game, finishing with one run and an RBI in the outing.

Batting hasn’t been easy for this Phillies squad that ranks 23rd in total hits so far this season. To be fair, they’ve played fewer games than most teams and rank third in on-base percentage, so they could make up for lost time as the season goes on. A successful series against the division-leading Braves would do dividends for Harper’s squad.

That’s not all too likely, however, as the Braves remain a highly efficient team. The season series between these two ballclubs is split with each team having won a game twice. Left-handed pitcher Max Fried, who will get the start, has been great for Atlanta. He’s allowed just four runs in 29 innings pitched with a spotless record so far this year.

If Fried can heat up early and maintain his composure throughout the game, the Braves should be able to tack another win onto their total in this shortened season.

