How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest ACC Championship Game

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Championship will be special for these teams, their fans, and the conference as a whole. This will be the first time since 2010 that the ACC will have a football champion other than Clemson or Florida State. It also sees two high-powered passing offenses, so it should be a thrilling and, hopefully, high-scoring game.

College football championship week is filled with games that have major ramifications for conference championships. In addition to Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, there is Georgia vs. Alabama, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State and Cincinnati vs. Houston. It will be a busy and impactful Saturday for the college football landscape.

This weekend of college football is packed with great games. The Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest game will be widely available to national TV audiences as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch the game this Saturday, Dec. 4.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest matchup preview

The #15 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2) are having their best season in over a decade, and their best season since joining the ACC. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has been building towards something special and it has all paid off this season.

That success has come in the air as Pittsburgh has one of the best passing offenses in the nation. They are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has 4066 yards and 40 touchdowns. He’s formed an amazing bond with wide receiver Jordan Addison, who has 17 touchdowns and 1353 receiving yards. They pushed the Panthers to their first win over ACC powerhouse Clemson since 2016, and now they’re in the ACC championship game. A win should put Pittsburgh in their first New Years Day (or later) Bowl game since the 2005 Sun Bowl.

The #16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2) are also having their best season in a long time, and they have a shot at their first ACC title since 2006. Head coach Dave Clawson is bouncing back from a losing season last year to only the second double digit win season in Wake Forest’s 114 years in the game.

Wake Forest has also been a pass first offense, with quarterback Sam Hartman putting up 3705 yards and 34 touchdowns. However defenses need to be mindful of Hartman as a rushing thread too, because the quarterback has 343 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The team has two different receivers that have gone over 1,000 yards in 2021, with A.T. Perry (1112 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Jaquarii Roberson (1024 yards, 8 touchdowns) split out to either side. Neither of these teams are going to the College Football Playoffs, but it is still notable that the ACC will have a new champion for the first time since 2015, when Clemson began their six year run of ACC dominance.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are three point favorites to beat Wake Forest in the ACC championship game.

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest ACC Championship game in the US

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest is set to take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 4.

The game is set to air for a national TV audience in primetime on ABC. As one of the four major networks, ABC is on nearly every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service. If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services instead, your local ABC station will usually be included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're on the move you should still be able to watch the game on the ESPN app —as long as you're signed up for a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

The final way that you can watch the Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest game live is by using a good, old-fashioned TV antenna to receive the local ABC station feed.

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the U.K., and this week Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest is one of those games. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sport Pass as a standalone service for £25.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest kicks off at 1 am GMT on Sunday, Dec. 5.