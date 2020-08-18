How to watch San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers live stream

The Texas Rangers will rely on a great outing from their starting pitcher, Mike Minor in the second matchup of this four-game stand against the San Diego Padres.

Kicking off the second match of a four-game stand in Arlington, the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres both have a lot to prove. Racking up a few wins against an opponent in the opposite conference would bode well for both parties, but it’s not going to be a cakewalk.

You can catch the second meeting between these two teams on Tuesday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. EST from Global Life Park. Besides being available via local broadcasts, the action will be available live on the ESPN+ streaming service. For access, you can opt for a monthly subscription or the premier package that features ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ at a reduced price.

What to watch for in the San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers matchup:

After losing eight of their first 11 games to start off the season, the Texas Rangers are beginning to gain some momentum. Their relievers have been stellar with right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernandez emerging as a reliable option in his second season in the pros. However, it’s lefty-pitcher Mike Minor that’s slated to get the start against San Diego. He’s winless in three starts so far this season, but put in four solid innings, allowing just one hit to four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners.

Getting past the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers is a long-shot for the Padres. It certainly doesn’t help that they suffered a three-game sweep in the Valley of the Sun this past weekend. That allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to regain posture in the NL West standings.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was a major topic of conversation in the MLB last night after swinging with a 3-0 count for a monster grand slam in the eighth inning. Many felt that he was in the wrong for swinging, but Tatis’ tremendous statistics say otherwise. He hit two home runs for seven RBIs in the contest, affirming his stature as one of the game’s rising stars. San Diego came away with the 14-4 victory to begin the series.

How to watch the San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers:

Check your local television listings if you live in applicable markets to view these games, but if that doesn't pertain to you, there are a few options. ESPN has done a great job of making MLB games available to ESPN+ subscribers all season long with a different game just about every day.

