How to watch South Africa vs Ireland: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

It doesn't get much bigger than the world's top two sides by rankings meeting in a pool fixture at the Rugby World Cup, but that's exactly the task for South Africa vs Ireland. The Springboks are the defending champions, while Ireland won a Six Nations grand slam in the spring and tops the world rankings. The winner will go a long way to securing the top spot in Pool B, the so-called Group of Death, and so this is a game not to be missed.

South Africa vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service, and in Ireland via the RTE Player. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

South Africa opened up with a nerveless 18-3 victory over Scotland, before last weekend's brutal 76-0 destruction of Romania with a much-changed XV, and head coach Jacques Nienaber has reverted to the majority of side that started against the former for this fixture. Nienaber's 'Bomb Squad' tactics are pretty obvious: forward pressure and lots of it, thanks to a 7-1 split of forwards over backs on his bench with Cobus Reinach the only cover behind the scrum. Influential lock Eben Etzebeth is fit to start, but fly-half Handre Pollard hasn't been rushed back with Manie Libbok starting at 10. The defending champions know what they're good at and intend to exploit it.

Ireland represents the Springboks toughest test yet in the defence of its world crown. Andy Farrell's side has comfortably beaten Romania and Tonga so far, but now come the big boys in South Africa and then Scotland. Ireland hasn't lost since a July 2022 defeat to New Zealand – who it has since beaten twice – and the team is flying. Johnny Sexton took his country's all-time points record last time out against Tonga and they look a well-oiled machine that will test the defending champions. Number eight Jack Conan is struggling to be fit but hooker Dan Sheehan and prop Finlay Bealham could feature. If the pack can get quick ball to Bundee Ake, then all bets are off.

Whether you're planning to catch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream or watch the entire Rugby World Cup on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch South Africa vs Ireland – and all the games – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. You'll be able to watch this game on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15 pm ahead of the 8 pm kick-off.

If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need help.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch South Africa Ireland vs Ireland in Ireland for free

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland then you can enjoy every single minute of the South Africa vs Ireland live stream for FREE.

The game will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel RTE 2 and you can access a live stream via the RTE Player if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area. Coverage starts at 7 pm IST, with kick-off at 8 pm IST.

If you're going to be abroad for the South Africa vs Ireland live stream and want to carry on watching your regular service because you'll need a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below from a site such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company will be the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including South Africa vs Ireland, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games too.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in South Africa

Good news, rugby fans in South Africa (and there are plenty of you) you can also watch the Springboks in action against Ireland for free. Kick-off is at 9 pm SAST.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal means Springboks game (including South Africa vs Ireland) will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on SABCSport.com’s live streaming channel. There are, however, restrictions on the OVHD platform, meaning millions will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC. Check local listings for more details.

Remember, if you want to watch every fixture at the Rugby World Cup 2023, not just the mighty Springboks, then pay-tv channel SuperSport is where you need to go. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

If you're currently outside South Africa but don't want to miss any of the South Africa vs Ireland action, then get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport will be showing every single game – including South Africa vs Ireland. The match kicks off on Sunday, September 24 at 5 am AEST, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and will also be streaming it on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the South Africa vs Ireland live stream from the Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup matches, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, there's a possibility that there's no easy way of watching Six Nation games. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile