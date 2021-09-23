How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas SEC Game of the Week

College football fans who tuned into last week’s SEC Game of the Week were treated to a classic, so what will No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas have in store for viewers as they head to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, for this conference clash on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas is one of just two games in college football week four that will feature two ranked teams, though coincidentally they will both be played on neutral sites (the other being No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin at Chicago’s Soldier Field).

Here is everything that you need to know about Texas A&M vs. Arkansas.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup preview

Texas A&M and Arkansas are both members of the SEC West division, adding a little extra to what was already going to be an important game. Whoever comes out on top on Saturday will may have the best chance to thwart Alabama from heading back to another SEC Championship Game as the SEC West representative. But before either team can start thinking about that, they have to deal with one another.

While both teams are coming into the game undefeated, Texas A&M has been higher ranked to start the season, currently sitting at No. 7. That’s right where they started the 2021 season in the AP poll. Even though there have been a handful of upsets ahead of them, they're stagnant position in the poles has to due mostly with their game against Colorado where they lost their starting quarterback Haynes King to injury and struggled for much of the game, squeaking out a win 10-7. King was given a recovery timeline of 4-7 weeks, per ESPN .

Replacing King is Zack Calzada, who after throwing the game-winning touchdown against Colorado followed that up with a three touchdown performance against New Mexico.

Any hiccups and growing pains from the offense have been offset by the great play by the defense, having only allowed 17 points thus far this season and none in the last seven quarters. That of course has a bit to do with opponent, but even the best teams don’t often play seven straight quarters of shutout football. This game may come down to the Aggies’ defense yet again, especially against the Arkansas running game.

The Razorbacks currently have the eighth best rushing attack in the country, averaging 282.3 yards per game on the ground. Five players currently have more than 100 yards rushing on the season, led by running back Trelon Smith (216 yards) and quarterback KJ Jefferson (180 yards), who also has added 632 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Another big question will be whether the Arkansas defense will be able to rattle Calzada in a similar way that they did Texas quarterback Hudson Card? That helped Arkansas beat Texas 40-21, can they do so again against their other Texas rival?

Again, while it’s a big game for both teams, this week marks the start of a gauntlet for Arkansas, as they go from playing Texas A&M to No. 2 Georgia, then No. 13 Ole Miss and finally No. 23 Auburn.

Texas A&M is currently a 5.5 point favorite.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas in the U.S.

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas is the SEC Game of the Week on CBS, which means fans will be able to tune in on their local CBS station. CBS is carried by practically all traditional cable and satellite providers in all U.S. TV markets, as well as being receivable via TV antennas. Also, vMVPD services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer subscribers access to their live local CBS affiliates.

Those who have moved away from cable TV and rely solely on streaming services can still watch the game live via Paramount Plus, as it will be offering the SEC Game of the Week for the entire 2021 college football season. Even though the ad-supported $4.99 Paramount Plus subscription does not traditionally provide access to local CBS broadcasts, the streamer is allowing all Paramount Plus subscribers, regardless of which subscription they have, to watch the network’s college football broadcasts.

To start watching the games on Paramount Plus, you simply log in, head over to the Live TV section, find the game for that week, click stream and enjoy the college football action.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas in the U.K.

College football fans over in the U.K. won’t have to miss out on the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game, as BT Sport will air the game live to subscribers. The game will be available at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

If you do not have BT Sport, it can be added to a BT TV subscription for £10 or as a standalone service for £25.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas from anywhere

Finally, if none of these options are available to you, a virtual private network (VPN) may be the best solution to watch the game. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.