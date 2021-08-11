If you build it next to the place they previously built it, they will come. Again.

Delayed from 2020 due to the global pandemic, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are set to play in the inaugural "Field of Dreams" broadcast, with a game at a new field next door to the historic(ish) diamond in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa.

The White Sox are the "home" team for the game, which makes perfect sense if you're a baseball fan (or a movie buff) who knows that the 1919 Black Sox were the focus of the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams. (And that you know the Black Sox were the White Sox, tarred after throwing the 1919 World Series.) The one-off game counts as a regular-season game for both teams.

Why play on a new field instead of the original Field of Dreams field? It's not the right size, for one reason. It's obviously shorter. It's also full of corn, and nobody wants to shuck for balls in that stuff. So a new field was built next door.

That's the the fun stuff. Here's the important part — how to watch the Field of Dreams game.

How to watch the 2021 Field of Dreams Game

The inaugural Field of Dreams Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Fox. The pre-game show starts and hour earlier.

Joe Buck — fresh off his guest-host run at Jeopardy! — will call the game with John Smoltz.

You've got a ton of options for watching this game, since it's going to be on Fox. The least expensive of which is to watch via an over-the-air antenna. Just mount it, point it in the right direction, and go nuts.

The least-expensive streaming option will be with Sling TV. Fire up either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan for $35 a month (that's after a Sling TV free trial, and after a discount on the first month), and you're on your way. Or you can get both plans for $50 a month and get even more channels. From there, you'll build out your package with Sling's add-on packages.

How to watch the Field of Dreams Game in 4K

For the best viewing experience (short of actually being in Iowa, of course), you'll want to check out the game on YouTube TV, which will be streaming both the pregame show as well as the game itself in 4K resolution. You'll need YouTube TV's "4K Plus" add-on, though, which is available for the first year for an extra $10 a month. After that it'll cost an extra $20 a month.

As part of the 4K broadcast, this will be the first time drone cameras have been used at a Major League Baseball game. They'll be part of nearly 40 cameras in total, including four "cinematic Super SloMo" cameras, a pair of "Megalodon" cameras, and a "flycam" that'll travel between the movie set at the game field.