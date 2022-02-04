How to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship online: our guide to the competition as the fans return

Here's how to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship online from anywhere.

The fans will be back as the Six Nations Championship begins on Saturday, with Wales defending their title against what promises to be a strong challenge from a talented France team, a rapidly improving Scotland, and English and Irish sides that went undefeated in the Autumn internationals.

This year, should Wales retain the trophy, they will overtake England to become the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, with 40 titles. What better incentive could they need?

The opening match will see Dan Biggar leading the Welsh national team for the very first time as Wayne Pivac's men begin to defend their Six Nations crown in Dublin against Ireland. Meanwhile, George Townsend's Scotland will want to continue pushing on from their performance last year when England faces them in Edinburgh, and France will be feeling confident with their star scrum-half Antoine Dupont back from injury when they take on Italy in Paris this Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Nations, including where and when you can watch every fixture.

How to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship online in the UK

Watching the Six Nations in the UK couldn't be easier. Every single match from the Championship will air live in HD on either BBC or ITV, with all matches available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

S4C will also be offering Welsh-language coverage of every Wales match throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Six Nations in Ireland

Irish coverage of the 2022 Six Nations is split between RTÉ and Virgin Media One. Anyone living in Ireland can tune in live for free on the RTÉ Player and via the Virgin Media Player.

How to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship wherever you are in the world via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Six Nations online in the United States

US rugby fans will be thrilled to learn that NBC Sports will be showing every single match from this year's Six Nations Championship live on Peacock.

To tune in, you'll need to be subscribed to either of Peacock's paid tiers. For just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) you can pick up access to Peacock Premium, which is ad-supported. For an extra $5 a month, you can subscribe to Peacock's ad-free tier.

Six Nations - Full Schedule

Below you can find the full schedule (subject to change) for the 2022 Six Nations Championship along with UK and US kick-off times.

Round 1

Ireland vs Wales - Saturday, Feb. 5, 2:15 pm GMT on ITV / 9:15 am ET

Scotland vs England - Saturday, Feb. 5, 4:45 pm GMT on BBC1 / 11:45 am ET

France v Italy - Sunday, Feb. 6, 3:00 pm GMT on ITV / 10:00 am ET

Round 2

Wales vs Scotland - Saturday, Feb. 12, 2:15 pm GMT on BBC / 9:15 am ET

France vs Ireland - Saturday, Feb. 12, 4:45 pm GMT on ITV / 11:45 am ET

Italy vs England - Sunday, Feb. 13, 3:00 pm GMT on ITV / 10:00 am ET

Round 3

Scotland vs France - Saturday, Feb. 26, 2:15 pm GMT on BBC / 9:15 am ET

England vs Wales - Saturday, Feb. 26, 4:45 pm GMT on ITV / 11:45 am ET

Ireland vs Italy - Sunday, Feb. 27, 3:00 pm GMT on ITV / 10:00 am ET

Round 4

Wales vs France - Friday, March 11, 8:00 pm GMT on BBC/ 3:00 pm ET

Italy vs Scotland - Saturday, March 12, 2:15 pm GMT on ITV / 9:15 am ET

England vs Ireland - Saturday, March 12, 4:45 pm GMT on ITV / 11:45 am ET

Round 5

Wales vs Italy - Saturday, March 19, 2:15 pm GMT on BBC / 9:15 am ET

Ireland vs Scotland - Saturday, March 19, 4:45 pm GMT on ITV / 11:45 am ET

France vs England - Saturday, March 19, 8:00 pm GMT on ITV / 3:00 pm ET