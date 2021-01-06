Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints hope to advance past the Chicago Bears during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs Sunday, Jan. 10.

Sunday afternoon will be here before you know it, so you'll want to make sure you know how to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints in an NFL Wild Card game.

CBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video will carry this game Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Though the Bears barely made into the playoffs, they gave the Saints a tough time earlier this year before narrowly losing in overtime.

Whether this game will be similarly close remains to be seen, so let's make sure you know how to watch it, shall we?

How to watch the Bears vs. Saints from anywhere

If you're planning to be away from home Sunday afternoon but will be itching to watch the Bears vs. Saints, you might want to consider using a virtual private network. Essentially, a virtual private network or VPN can make it look like your computer is in the U.S. even if you're abroad by routing all of your traffic through a specific country.

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints playoff game in the U.S.

The NFL apparently wants to make sure you have every opportunity to watch the Bears vs. Saints in this Wild Card round matchup. On top of CBS, you can also find this game on Nickelodeon of all places, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video, of course, is the streaming service that comes with an Amazon Prime account. Learn about signing up for that service here.

But if you're a sports fan looking for some value, FuboTV might be up your alley.

The cheapest plan comes in at $65 per month and includes local channels such as CBS, as well as Nickelodeon. It also offers an array of sports channels, including ESPN, the Golf Channel, NFL Network and FS1. In total, it offers 113 channels.

The "Family" plan also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR and three simultaneous streams. If you're not sure whether all that's worth $65, FuboTV does offer a free trial.

And if you're looking to add even more to your TV watching experience, FuboTV also offers sports channel and premium add-ons for a little extra per month. So after you're watching the football game, maybe you'd like to try out Starz or Showtime. It's up to you!

Be sure to check out our full guide to FuboTV here.

Bears vs. Saints Wild Card round preview

The Bears somehow started this season 5-1, but that never felt quite right. They eventually fell back to Earth and finished 8-8. They lost the last game of the season but got help elsewhere to sneak into the playoffs.

The Bears' quarterback situation was a bit topsy-turvy this year. They led with Mitch Trubisky but gave the job to Nick Foles, who eventually gave the job back to Trubisky after getting injured.

The quarterback situation on the opposing sideline was similarly fluid this season, albeit there was never a question who would ultimately led the Saints (12-4). Veteran Drew Brees suffered broken ribs earlier this season but returned a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, star running back Alvin Kamara recently tested positive for the coronavirus and his status for Sunday remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears nearly beat the Saints in an overtime thriller back on Nov. 1. Still, that game was away from the friendly confines of the Superdome, and it's hard to bet against a veteran quarterback like Brees in a playoff game.

Fire up your TV and preferred streaming service to see if the Bears can pull off an upset Sunday afternoon.

The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10