How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL Wild Card game
The two teams meet for the third time this season — and the second in as many games.
The NFL playoffs are here. And in the final game of Wild Card Weekend we get to watch the Cleveland Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Again.
In a stroke of luck (good or bad, depending on who you ask), the divisional rivals are playing each other two weekends in a row. The Steelers and Browns met in the final week of the regular season, but under very different circumstances. The Steelers already had won the AFC North. Both the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens were jockeying for position and possible 11-5 records. (As it turned out, both won in Week 17 and gave the AFC North three teams in the playoffs.) The Steelers, meanwhile, without much to gain, didn't even take a fair number of their starters to Cleveland, effectively (and finally) giving them a week off after the rescheduling headaches of the 2020 regular season.
But in the playoffs? It's all hands on deck. Here's how to watch Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland in the NFL Wild Card round.
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland in the NFL Playoffs
Pittsburgh versus Cleveland will close out the Wild Card Weekend, with the game scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Jan. 10.
The game will be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and will be broadcast on NBC.
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland from anywhere
Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh will be broadcast on NBC, which is super easy for folks in the United States. (More on that in a second.) But for everyone outside the U.S. who still wants to watch this game — and anytime the Browns and Steelers get together, it can get ... interesting — you still have options as well.
If you're looking to watch Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh but aren't in your usual digs, a VPN may be just the ticket. It allows you to tunnel all of your network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, effectively putting your computer back in your home country. Pretty slick.
The only catch here is that you need to make sure you completely trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be going through it. And for that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
And it's a great way to watch the entire NFL postseason this January — from anywhere in the world.
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns playoff game in the U.S.
With the Pittsburgh-Cleveland game on NBC, you've got all the options you could ever want to watch the game. Most of the streaming services carry NBC. But serious sports fans will absolutely want to check out the FuboTV packages.
In addition to carrying local channels — including NBC — FuboTV also has one of the best stables of sports options of any of the streaming services. (Yes, Fubo also has ESPN.)
The most basic of Fubo plans starts at $60 a month for 95 channels and two screens at once, plus 30 hours of a cloud-based DVR, so you can watch what you want on your own time. The Fubo Standard plan also comes with a free trial, so you can kick the tires a bit as well.
In additional to live NFL playoff games, FuboTV also has a number of add-ons that get you all sorts of international sports. And there are premium options, too, if you're into Showtime and EPIX.
FuboTV also is the only live streaming service in the United States that offers the occasional sporting event in 4K resolution, which is something you'll definitely want to check out.
The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule
Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)
Saturday, Jan. 9
- No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS
- No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox
- No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Jan. 10
- No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m., ABC
- No. 7 Chicago Bears at No. 2 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime Video
- No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NBC
