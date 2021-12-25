How to watch 'The Great Christmas Bake Off' 2021 online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

The Great Christmas Bake Off is sure to be a Christmas TV highlight and will ensure we've got plenty of festive bakes to look forward to. This festive edition will reunite members of the cast of It's A Sin — one of our favorite TV shows of 2021— for a whole host of festive challenges.

The four It's A Sin stars heading into the Bake-Off tent are Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley, and Nathaniel Curtis. They'll be joined by expert judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding returning as hosts to make sure that everyone stays in the festive spirit.

How to watch 'The Great Christmas Bake Off' 2021 online in the UK

The Great Christmas Bake Off airs at 8:00 pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4. The special will also be available to watch on Channel 4's streaming service, All4.

For more info on all the great shows you can enjoy this festive season, check out our Christmas TV Guide.

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'The Great Christmas Bake Off' 2021 online in the US

US readers hoping to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021 might be waiting a long while.

Over in the States, the competition is known as The Great British Baking Show and it airs on Netflix, but the holiday specials don't appear on Netflix for a while; the 2020 holiday specials only arrived on US Netflix at the start of December 2021.

So, it seems like you'll have to wait till the holidays in 2022 to see the It's A Sin cast whipping up a storm in the tent across the pond.