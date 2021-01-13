Aaron Rodgers hopes to lead the Green Bay Packers to the NFC championship game over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16.

Got an itch for football this weekend? Are you wondering how to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional playoff game, and possibly en route to Super Bowl 2021? You've come to the right place.

Fox will be your destination for when the Rams visit the Packers Saturday, Jan. 16, at 4:35 p.m. Eastern time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers are fresh off of a bye week during the first round of the playoffs, when the Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Despite boasting a tough defense, the Rams have some question marks about their quarterback situation heading into this game.

If you're at a loss for how to stream Fox without a cable or satellite subscription, then you'll need to keep reading.

How to watch Los Angeles vs. Green Bay from anywhere

If you're away from home Saturday but still want to catch the Rams battle the Packers, you may need to use a VPN. Known as a virtual private network, it makes it look like your computer is back home. That can be super useful if you're traveling abroad and want to use your usual means of watching football. So how do you know which service to pick?

We recommend you use ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Green Bay Packers playoff game in the U.S.

With the power of an internet connection, you have a wealth of options for watching local channels like Fox. The only problem is picking the right one for you.

We would humbly suggest you give FuboTV a try. Sports fans will find plenty to love on this service, including ESPN, NFL Network and NBCSN. And yes, it includes local channels so you shouldn't miss this game either.

As for price, the FuboTV "Family Plan" goes for $65, which is in line with other similar competitors. For a few extra bucks each month, you can get even more sports channels and premium channels such as Showtime and Starz.

The Family Plan also comes with 30 hours of cloud-based DVR and three simultaneous streams. It works on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV and Roku.

If you're curious, you can try FuboTV with a free trial.

Be sure to double-check that Fox is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

Los Angeles vs. Green Bay divisional round preview

The Packers finished atop the NFC with a 13-3 record, earning a bye during the first round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been electric this year, throwing for 4,300 yards and 48 touchdowns. A whopping 18 of them went to Davante Adams. The stellar season Rodgers has had could put him in line for the league's most valuable player, but he's likely got his heart set on another Super Bowl win.

The Rams (10-6), meanwhile, defeated their division rival Seahawks last weekend despite starter John Wolford injuring his neck, prompting Jared Goff and his injured thumb to step in and lead the team to victory.

As of Tuesday, it was unclear who would start at quarterback for the Rams against the Packers.

The Rams will likely rely on their stout defense to stop Rodgers and the Packers offense. During the regular season, they led the league in points and yards allowed, thanks to the likes of defensive end Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

But Lambeau Field in January is a tough place to play, so the Rams will have their work cut out for them.

The full NFL divisional round weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL divisional round weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 16

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 17